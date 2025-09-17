- New: Incursion Tier 2

- 4 New locations added to No Man's Domain, these new locations max WT is set at 65.

- 4 New Titans for each faction (WT58+)

- 1 New IGM titan (WT63+)

- 8 New Achievements for new locations.

- Changes to Elementalist Tree, Echo changed to Nature, Threshold Changed to Water, Vigor changed to Fire, Reckoning changed to Shadow (This is a work in progress).

- Gem set bonus now scale based on the equipped gem rarity.

- Sir Denori's crit rate stat is now replaced with dust chance.

- Esc key now hides the visible active main feature window.

- Changes to Gildbane and Trials of Dominion set (Replaced Gold Gemcraft with Gold bonus from enemy levels)

- Added a Level Max button to gem upgrade screen.

- Added Max WT for the current location next to World Tier on the main screen.

- Added Gem dust to inventory currency list.

- You can now right click on an item when selecting to have all loom slots produce the item.

- Change Locked stat color to Orange, the blue shade was conflicting with Rare rarity stat color.

- Offline gains window will no longer pause the game.