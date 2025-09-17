 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20017426 Edited 17 September 2025 – 15:26:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New: Incursion Tier 2
- 4 New locations added to No Man's Domain, these new locations max WT is set at 65.
- 4 New Titans for each faction (WT58+)
- 1 New IGM titan (WT63+)
- 8 New Achievements for new locations.
- Changes to Elementalist Tree, Echo changed to Nature, Threshold Changed to Water, Vigor changed to Fire, Reckoning changed to Shadow (This is a work in progress).
- Gem set bonus now scale based on the equipped gem rarity.
- Sir Denori's crit rate stat is now replaced with dust chance.
- Esc key now hides the visible active main feature window.
- Changes to Gildbane and Trials of Dominion set (Replaced Gold Gemcraft with Gold bonus from enemy levels)
- Added a Level Max button to gem upgrade screen.
- Added Max WT for the current location next to World Tier on the main screen.
- Added Gem dust to inventory currency list.
- You can now right click on an item when selecting to have all loom slots produce the item.
- Change Locked stat color to Orange, the blue shade was conflicting with Rare rarity stat color.
- Offline gains window will no longer pause the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3000031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link