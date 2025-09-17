- New: Incursion Tier 2
- 4 New locations added to No Man's Domain, these new locations max WT is set at 65.
- 4 New Titans for each faction (WT58+)
- 1 New IGM titan (WT63+)
- 8 New Achievements for new locations.
- Changes to Elementalist Tree, Echo changed to Nature, Threshold Changed to Water, Vigor changed to Fire, Reckoning changed to Shadow (This is a work in progress).
- Gem set bonus now scale based on the equipped gem rarity.
- Sir Denori's crit rate stat is now replaced with dust chance.
- Esc key now hides the visible active main feature window.
- Changes to Gildbane and Trials of Dominion set (Replaced Gold Gemcraft with Gold bonus from enemy levels)
- Added a Level Max button to gem upgrade screen.
- Added Max WT for the current location next to World Tier on the main screen.
- Added Gem dust to inventory currency list.
- You can now right click on an item when selecting to have all loom slots produce the item.
- Change Locked stat color to Orange, the blue shade was conflicting with Rare rarity stat color.
- Offline gains window will no longer pause the game.
Update 0.9.8506
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update