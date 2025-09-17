- Fixed a bug that could allow a damaging hit-box for the Dragon Fry boss to get stuck on the screen if killed at just the right time. This could cause you to take damage from an invisible source going forward.
Hotfix 0.20.02
Update notes via Steam Community
Another single, but important fix
