 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20017408 Edited 17 September 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another single, but important fix

  • Fixed a bug that could allow a damaging hit-box for the Dragon Fry boss to get stuck on the screen if killed at just the right time. This could cause you to take damage from an invisible source going forward.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3492831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link