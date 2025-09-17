This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Unfortunately this update breaks save game compatibility - the bug where the Battleships were not spawning in Phase 5 can't be fixed in existing campaigns. I'll put 6.8.0 on the Experimental Legacy branch so people can continue playing it, but you'll need to capture the Eternal on the UOO Bridge Assault mission alive if you want to complete the game.

Changes:

The Air Combat section of the tutorial has now been added to the existing tutorial.

Added the final side-on art for the aircraft weapons in the air combat UI.

Added an explanatory popup when the first UOO mission is unlocked, explaining you need to click the new button to launch the mission (as people often don't notice it).

Added a new blast door variant on the Xenonaut Base mission which can be manually opened like other types of door, and does not autoclose at end of turn.

Set various glass doors to smash like windows when shot through.

Balance Changes:

Autopsy projects now autocomplete after Xenobiology has been researched.

Colossus Power Fist now has +20 Accuracy to compensate for the Colossus Reflexes penalty.

Stealthsuit heavy armour variant now reduces Accuracy by -3 (previously 0).

Some changes to the UOO Sabotage mission: The enemies on the UOO Sabotage mission now all have Fusion weapons (as the player has already encountered enemies with Fusion weapons at this point). One Heavy Cyberdrone has been removed from the mission crew. The central building should now contain aliens again.



Bugfixes: