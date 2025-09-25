ADDED:
Updated in-game data for recent activity.
CHANGED:
Tutorial clarified: only unspent Manager Points carry between saves.
Updated translations.
FIXED:
Training no longer boosts declining players.
Partial fix: matches start even if some images don’t load.
Goalkeepers less slidey on dives.
Ball no longer sticks to hands.
Penalty shootouts display correctly.
Fixed some broken replays.
3.1.0 Update
