25 September 2025 Build 20017217 Edited 25 September 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ADDED:
Updated in-game data for recent activity.
CHANGED:
Tutorial clarified: only unspent Manager Points carry between saves.
Updated translations.
FIXED:
Training no longer boosts declining players.
Partial fix: matches start even if some images don’t load.
Goalkeepers less slidey on dives.
Ball no longer sticks to hands.
Penalty shootouts display correctly.
Fixed some broken replays.

