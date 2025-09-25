ADDED:

Updated in-game data for recent activity.

CHANGED:

Tutorial clarified: only unspent Manager Points carry between saves.

Updated translations.

FIXED:

Training no longer boosts declining players.

Partial fix: matches start even if some images don’t load.

Goalkeepers less slidey on dives.

Ball no longer sticks to hands.

Penalty shootouts display correctly.

Fixed some broken replays.