Another workday, another batch of fixes.

Changes

Unhallowed Grounds no longer stacks with itself or other traps.

Occultists no longer damage the heart when turned insane.

Reworked the animation system to try prevent humans being stuck in their animation.

Fixed Bugs

Fixed Echoes of Command not properly doubling values with multiple stacks.

Fixed Creature card frames being used for non-creature cards and vice versa on the upgrade screen.

Fixed the Lunar Perigee stack applying twice when a new Creature is spawned.

Thanks for all your feedback, if you like the game feel free to leave a review, as this helps us -a lot-!👻