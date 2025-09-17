 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20017187 Edited 17 September 2025 – 15:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another workday, another batch of fixes.

Changes

  • Unhallowed Grounds no longer stacks with itself or other traps.

  • Occultists no longer damage the heart when turned insane.

  • Reworked the animation system to try prevent humans being stuck in their animation.

Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed Echoes of Command not properly doubling values with multiple stacks.

  • Fixed Creature card frames being used for non-creature cards and vice versa on the upgrade screen.

  • Fixed the Lunar Perigee stack applying twice when a new Creature is spawned.

Thanks for all your feedback, if you like the game feel free to leave a review, as this helps us -a lot-!👻

