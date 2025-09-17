⚙️ Settings & Crosshair

The settings menu is now fully functional – both in the main menu and in-game.

Try out different options and report anything that doesn’t work properly.

🔁 You can now switch your crosshair too – find one that fits your playstyle!

🛠️ Quality of Life (QOL)

Fixed drinking bugs (flask not destroyed properly, weird camera zoom)

Resolved spawn issues where players could fall through the world

Underwater visuals have been added – it now actually feels like you're underwater

Facial animations: characters now blink, move their mouths, and feel more alive

🗺️ Map Changes: Viking Village

Say goodbye to the old world – a new harbor village has arrived.

This Viking-themed map is not the final one, but a living testbed for future systems.

Expect it to grow over time. For now, it provides a more immersive and structured testing environment for features to come.

👑 Character Equipment

We now have the first equipable item: a golden crown.

It appears in your inventory and can be equipped in the new character equipment panel.

This opens the door for future gear systems – clothing, armor, weapons and more.

📊 Character Info Panel

Click the arrow beneath the equipment panel to open the new character info panel.

Here you can:

View your full character stats and attributes (Strength, Charisma, etc)

See how good (or bad) your character rolled at creation

Starting at level 10, you’ll be able to level up one attribute every 10 levels!

🧔 Visual Character Updates

New hairstyles

New beards

New outfits

Perfect time to test new character looks and reroll some combinations!

🧪 Try it now!

🪓 Explore the Viking village.

🧪 Equip your crown.

🧠 Check your stats.

🐛 And report bugs!

We’re just getting started.