
17 September 2025 Build 20017157 Edited 17 September 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚙️ Settings & Crosshair

The settings menu is now fully functional – both in the main menu and in-game.
Try out different options and report anything that doesn’t work properly.
🔁 You can now switch your crosshair too – find one that fits your playstyle!

🛠️ Quality of Life (QOL)

  • Fixed drinking bugs (flask not destroyed properly, weird camera zoom)

  • Resolved spawn issues where players could fall through the world

  • Underwater visuals have been added – it now actually feels like you're underwater

  • Facial animations: characters now blink, move their mouths, and feel more alive

🗺️ Map Changes: Viking Village

Say goodbye to the old world – a new harbor village has arrived.
This Viking-themed map is not the final one, but a living testbed for future systems.
Expect it to grow over time. For now, it provides a more immersive and structured testing environment for features to come.

👑 Character Equipment

We now have the first equipable item: a golden crown.
It appears in your inventory and can be equipped in the new character equipment panel.
This opens the door for future gear systems – clothing, armor, weapons and more.

📊 Character Info Panel

Click the arrow beneath the equipment panel to open the new character info panel.
Here you can:

  • View your full character stats and attributes (Strength, Charisma, etc)

  • See how good (or bad) your character rolled at creation

  • Starting at level 10, you’ll be able to level up one attribute every 10 levels!

🧔 Visual Character Updates

  • New hairstyles

  • New beards

  • New outfits
    Perfect time to test new character looks and reroll some combinations!

🧪 Try it now!

🪓 Explore the Viking village.
🧪 Equip your crown.
🧠 Check your stats.
🐛 And report bugs!

We’re just getting started.

Changed files in this update

