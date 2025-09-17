Old Sparky Update is Live!
What New?
New Boss - Old Sparky: a new franken style giant sparky has started to appear in Gotchi Guardians
New Shortcuts & Settings: New shortcuts have been added to enrich the PC experience with the ability for players to remap
New Tutorial: Faster, shorter and teaches the game from a different perspective
Balance Changes: Fun changes to items and licks have been added to make the game feel better
This update brings more features and balance changes, which you can learn more about in our Patch Notes
