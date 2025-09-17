 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20017080 Edited 17 September 2025 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Old Sparky Update is Live!

What New?

  • New Boss - Old Sparky: a new franken style giant sparky has started to appear in Gotchi Guardians

  • New Shortcuts & Settings: New shortcuts have been added to enrich the PC experience with the ability for players to remap

  • New Tutorial: Faster, shorter and teaches the game from a different perspective

  • Balance Changes: Fun changes to items and licks have been added to make the game feel better

This update brings more features and balance changes, which you can learn more about in our Patch Notes

