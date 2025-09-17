 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20017039
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some corner case visual bugs and added some cleanup code
  • You can now input a value directly by double clicking it when implementing a policy and not just use the slider
  • You can now have hotkeys for game speed change (by default, SPACE and F5 to F8) in the settings
  • New Setting option to automatically lock new and starting nodes
  • Religious Grip now check for Palace correctly to setup its maximum
  • Changed the color of node researching other node for readability
  • Some code optimization in the background

