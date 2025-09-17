- Fixed some corner case visual bugs and added some cleanup code
- You can now input a value directly by double clicking it when implementing a policy and not just use the slider
- You can now have hotkeys for game speed change (by default, SPACE and F5 to F8) in the settings
- New Setting option to automatically lock new and starting nodes
- Religious Grip now check for Palace correctly to setup its maximum
- Changed the color of node researching other node for readability
- Some code optimization in the background
