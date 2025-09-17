Implemented basic anti-ks system
Monsters will not be able to be damaged by other players for 5 seconds after you damage or taunt them
Implemented PvP Arena
Arena map by @Caelyn
Enter near healer in Nevaris
Summons don't work yet, probably a blessing
Completely experimental / just for fun, probably buggy, please don't complain to me about being killed by random Scout/Mage/Invisible Rogues/You can't kill the knight with 60k hp
All damage and healing is reduced by 75% in the Arena
All character levels are set to 100 in the Arena
Implemented show/hide toggle on all gear slots, besides weapons
Bug Fixes
Fixed bugs with auto attacks, making you walk to the target
Improved dual wield animations at high aspd
Fixed dropped artifacts having no sprite
Fixed dropped items sometimes not being able to be picked up
You can now rotate during casting without fast cast, for better control of dodge roll direction
Fixed Earthquake and Fireball doing more damage than intended on grouped mobs
Fixed being revived if levelling up when dead
Fixed Vitality Aura
Fixed summoned bosses dying instantly from aoe damage
Reduced block sound volume by 50%
Balance Changes
Earthquake: Max Range 50 > 30
Fireball: Max Range 45 > 30
Hellfire Staff: Removed cooldown reduction
Arrow Shower: Cast time 1.5 > 0.75
Stormburst Crossbow: Cooldown -1 > -2
Iron Reaver: Cooldown -1 > -2
[Update 0.3.4]
