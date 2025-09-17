Implemented basic anti-ks system

Monsters will not be able to be damaged by other players for 5 seconds after you damage or taunt them



Implemented PvP Arena

Arena map by @Caelyn

Enter near healer in Nevaris

Summons don't work yet, probably a blessing

Completely experimental / just for fun, probably buggy, please don't complain to me about being killed by random Scout/Mage/Invisible Rogues/You can't kill the knight with 60k hp

All damage and healing is reduced by 75% in the Arena

All character levels are set to 100 in the Arena



Implemented show/hide toggle on all gear slots, besides weapons



Bug Fixes

Fixed bugs with auto attacks, making you walk to the target

Improved dual wield animations at high aspd

Fixed dropped artifacts having no sprite

Fixed dropped items sometimes not being able to be picked up

You can now rotate during casting without fast cast, for better control of dodge roll direction

Fixed Earthquake and Fireball doing more damage than intended on grouped mobs

Fixed being revived if levelling up when dead

Fixed Vitality Aura

Fixed summoned bosses dying instantly from aoe damage

Reduced block sound volume by 50%



Balance Changes

Earthquake: Max Range 50 > 30

Fireball: Max Range 45 > 30

Hellfire Staff: Removed cooldown reduction

Arrow Shower: Cast time 1.5 > 0.75

Stormburst Crossbow: Cooldown -1 > -2

Iron Reaver: Cooldown -1 > -2