17 September 2025 Build 20016934
Patch Notes:

Patch Notes:

  • Memory Optimizations

  • Progression Migration (players can now start a new journey and select the checkpoints they've unlocked in the old version of the game)

  • Minor issues resolved with the Friends menu

Windows 64-bit We Were Here Too Windows 64 bit Depot 677162
macOS We Were Here Too Universal Depot 677169
