Another small update to address more reported issues and to properly fix what 1.4.1 was supposed to fix.



After noticing many players wanted to forge multiple copies of the same card art, I've changed the forge so that it does not randomize upon crafting to facilitate this.



Also, don't mind update 1.4.2, we just skipped that one by accident (whoops).



Full patch notes below:



-Fixed issues with Free Battle mode not working correctly for some players.



-Fixed issue that made language preferences reset upon returning to the main menu.



-Fixed issue that cuased the AI opponent to misread some effects making it react incorrectly to the current effect on the chain.



-Fixed grammar errors.



-Changed forge so as not to reroll the last used image when crafting.



-Updated icon and description for the equipment menu in Free Battle mode.



-Fixed some buttons not displaying localized strings.



Thanks again to everyone supporting the game with your reports and patience!

