Update 12.0 : NEW BOSSFIGHT + VARIOUS ENHANCEMENTS (September 17 2025)

After the big update from yesterday, here is already another update, with a new Bossfight (Paloof Heroic Noob) and many enhancements

Changelog of the big 11.0 update published yesterday (in case you missed it):

New Heroic Enemy: Paloof (Bossfight at wave 15/20/25)

Armored Horned Warrior Elite Rework: now shoots projectiles in the direction they’re dashing and behind

Rework the “Soul Steal” Mechanic used by Goldenator and Shovel attack: the tooltip are now more compact, and this effect can now only triggers once “per shot”.

example: Shovel has 20% to spawn an soul on hit, each time it hits an enemy in a single attack animation, it throw the dice but it can only trigger the effect once during an animation (Same, for for Goldenator, each bullet can spawn a maximum of 1 golden soul).

Dash Skill Full Rework: better gamefeel, better hitbox, now also apply half of its damage as a shockwave that also deal knockback

Potion Cork + Collectors Aura Combo Enhancement: health potion aren’t attracted anymore if they can’t be drunk (this way they don’t stack anymore)

Pickaxe: doesn’t destroy after X Wave anymore

Lazerdin Attack: scales with 100% Dex Damage => scales with 60% Dex Damage and 60% Arcane Damage

Lazerdin Synergies: “Golden” tag was a mistake => now “Void” instead

Twin Attack: now a Unique attack

Fire Bow Attack: base damage now scales with Elemental instead of Dexterity

Overboy Playable Character: now requires to unlock 25 characters instead of 30

Golden Hammer: the sweeping attack animation was too fast

Golden Hammer: turning an enemy into a gold statue can now only happen max 1 time per Sweeping Attack Animation

Void Hammer: now scales both with Strength Damage and Arcane Damage

Lots of little balancing changes on many attacks (such as Pistol, Void Hammer, Golden Hammer, Shovel, Goldenator, Pickaxe and many more)

Changed/Added some synergies on some attacks

Changed some synergy effects and names

Centilegs: now has 10 procedurally animated legs instead of 6

Minotaur Character: +1 Strength Damage per 2% Speed => +1 per 3% Speed

RNGesus Character: removed the effect boosting Luck upgrades, as +100 Luck by default is already super powerful (and it was resulting in a weird +125 Luck by default which was a bit confusing)

Pandark Character: can now start with Dash Skill

Many other minor changes

Bugfix: “Enemy Killed This Wave” and “Damage Dealt this Wave” on attack tooltips were wrong due to a typo

Bugfix: due to this same typo, effects that should trigger on Enemy Killed triggered in situations were it shouldn’t (example: Midas was turning too many enemies into Gold Statues)

Bugfix: Laser Eye Attack: during the first frame the laser appear, it had a subtle angle offset

Bugfix: Potion Cork + Collector’s Aura could prevent to pick some pickups in specific situations when HP were Full

Once again, thanks to everyone for playing the game!



