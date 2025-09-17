Update 12.0 : NEW BOSSFIGHT + VARIOUS ENHANCEMENTS (September 17 2025)
After the big update from yesterday, here is already another update, with a new Bossfight (Paloof Heroic Noob) and many enhancements
Changelog of the big 11.0 update published yesterday (in case you missed it):
Changelog of today's 12.0 Update:
New Heroic Enemy: Paloof (Bossfight at wave 15/20/25)
Armored Horned Warrior Elite Rework: now shoots projectiles in the direction they’re dashing and behind
Rework the “Soul Steal” Mechanic used by Goldenator and Shovel attack: the tooltip are now more compact, and this effect can now only triggers once “per shot”.
example: Shovel has 20% to spawn an soul on hit, each time it hits an enemy in a single attack animation, it throw the dice but it can only trigger the effect once during an animation (Same, for for Goldenator, each bullet can spawn a maximum of 1 golden soul).
Dash Skill Full Rework: better gamefeel, better hitbox, now also apply half of its damage as a shockwave that also deal knockback
Potion Cork + Collectors Aura Combo Enhancement: health potion aren’t attracted anymore if they can’t be drunk (this way they don’t stack anymore)
Pickaxe: doesn’t destroy after X Wave anymore
Lazerdin Attack: scales with 100% Dex Damage => scales with 60% Dex Damage and 60% Arcane Damage
Lazerdin Synergies: “Golden” tag was a mistake => now “Void” instead
Twin Attack: now a Unique attack
Fire Bow Attack: base damage now scales with Elemental instead of Dexterity
Overboy Playable Character: now requires to unlock 25 characters instead of 30
Golden Hammer: the sweeping attack animation was too fast
Golden Hammer: turning an enemy into a gold statue can now only happen max 1 time per Sweeping Attack Animation
Void Hammer: now scales both with Strength Damage and Arcane Damage
Lots of little balancing changes on many attacks (such as Pistol, Void Hammer, Golden Hammer, Shovel, Goldenator, Pickaxe and many more)
Changed/Added some synergies on some attacks
Changed some synergy effects and names
Centilegs: now has 10 procedurally animated legs instead of 6
Minotaur Character: +1 Strength Damage per 2% Speed => +1 per 3% Speed
RNGesus Character: removed the effect boosting Luck upgrades, as +100 Luck by default is already super powerful (and it was resulting in a weird +125 Luck by default which was a bit confusing)
Pandark Character: can now start with Dash Skill
Many other minor changes
Bugfix: “Enemy Killed This Wave” and “Damage Dealt this Wave” on attack tooltips were wrong due to a typo
Bugfix: due to this same typo, effects that should trigger on Enemy Killed triggered in situations were it shouldn’t (example: Midas was turning too many enemies into Gold Statues)
Bugfix: Laser Eye Attack: during the first frame the laser appear, it had a subtle angle offset
Bugfix: Potion Cork + Collector’s Aura could prevent to pick some pickups in specific situations when HP were Full
Once again, thanks to everyone for playing the game!
Enjoy!
