17 September 2025 Build 20016898 Edited 17 September 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 12.0 : NEW BOSSFIGHT + VARIOUS ENHANCEMENTS (September 17 2025)

After the big update from yesterday, here is already another update, with a new Bossfight (Paloof Heroic Noob) and many enhancements

Changelog of the big 11.0 update published yesterday (in case you missed it):

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2225960/view/553501640235156624

Changelog of today's 12.0 Update:

  • New Heroic Enemy: Paloof (Bossfight at wave 15/20/25)

  • Armored Horned Warrior Elite Rework: now shoots projectiles in the direction they’re dashing and behind

  • Rework the “Soul Steal” Mechanic used by Goldenator and Shovel attack: the tooltip are now more compact, and this effect can now only triggers once “per shot”.
    example: Shovel has 20% to spawn an soul on hit, each time it hits an enemy in a single attack animation, it throw the dice but it can only trigger the effect once during an animation (Same, for for Goldenator, each bullet can spawn a maximum of 1 golden soul).

  • Dash Skill Full Rework: better gamefeel, better hitbox, now also apply half of its damage as a shockwave that also deal knockback

  • Potion Cork + Collectors Aura Combo Enhancement: health potion aren’t attracted anymore if they can’t be drunk (this way they don’t stack anymore)

  • Pickaxe: doesn’t destroy after X Wave anymore

  • Lazerdin Attack: scales with 100% Dex Damage => scales with 60% Dex Damage and 60% Arcane Damage

  • Lazerdin Synergies: “Golden” tag was a mistake => now “Void” instead

  • Twin Attack: now a Unique attack

  • Fire Bow Attack: base damage now scales with Elemental instead of Dexterity

  • Overboy Playable Character: now requires to unlock 25 characters instead of 30

  • Golden Hammer: the sweeping attack animation was too fast 

  • Golden Hammer: turning an enemy into a gold statue can now only happen max 1 time per Sweeping Attack Animation

  • Void Hammer: now scales both with Strength Damage and Arcane Damage

  • Lots of little balancing changes on many attacks (such as Pistol, Void Hammer, Golden Hammer, Shovel, Goldenator, Pickaxe and many more)

  • Changed/Added some synergies on some attacks

  • Changed some synergy effects and names

  • Centilegs: now has 10 procedurally animated legs instead of 6

  • Minotaur Character: +1 Strength Damage per 2% Speed => +1 per 3% Speed

  • RNGesus Character: removed the effect boosting Luck upgrades, as +100 Luck by default is already super powerful (and it was resulting in a weird +125 Luck by default which was a bit confusing)

  • Pandark Character: can now start with Dash Skill

  • Many other minor changes

  • Bugfix: “Enemy Killed This Wave” and “Damage Dealt this Wave” on attack tooltips were wrong due to a typo

  • Bugfix: due to this same typo, effects that should trigger on Enemy Killed triggered in situations were it shouldn’t (example: Midas was turning too many enemies into Gold Statues)

  • Bugfix: Laser Eye Attack: during the first frame the laser appear, it had a subtle angle offset

  • Bugfix: Potion Cork + Collector’s Aura could prevent to pick some pickups in specific situations when HP were Full

Once again, thanks to everyone for playing the game!


Enjoy!

