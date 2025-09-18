The wait is over. Tri Survive is officially live on Steam!



Lead your trio of heroes, rotate between Tank, DPS, and Support, and fight through endless hordes in Story Mode and Survival Mode. Unlock heroes, explore maps, and unleash the Trio’s Ultimate Ability in a unique action roguelite experience.



To celebrate launch, Tri Survive is available at 25% OFF for the first two weeks. This is the perfect time to start your journey and join the community from day one.



PLAY TRI SURVIVE NOW!





Watch our Launch Trailer below 👇





Have game feedback?



Join our Discord for updates, sneak peeks, and community chats.

Your thoughts help shape Tri Survive. Share your feedback, leave a review, and be part of the journey with us.



Thank you for your support 💛