Happy Tuesday Victorians!



National Awakening and Update 1.10 are now live! The Austrian Empire lives in uneasy times and you must now make your choice. Bind the Empire together. Change it, or tear it all apart.



Update 1.10 comes with the addition of cultural fervor, updates to political movements, more laws and more listed below!



You can pick up National Awakening now on Steam or on the Paradox Store , or as part of Expansion Pass 2 (saving 20% overall compared to buying individually).



But that is not all, other selected Victoria 3 content is on sale! So if you want to complete your collection, now is the time!



Check out the release trailer below:

And, we have the overview of Update 1.10 contained below too:

And, if videos are not your sort of thing, we have a nice overview of both National Awakening and Update 1.10 in these infographics below:





Finally, we had the GDFIX Day a couple weeks ago, which fixed a number of community submitted small balance changes, bug fixes and more. These will be coming in a hotfix after the release of Update 1.10, but you can see the list of fixes here .



Speaking of community feedback, we heard some murmurs about Austrian monuments.Your whispers were heard, and we would like to add one. We have decided to add the Kaiserforum, but it will take some time so it will come later in the year.



But now, on to the patchnotes!





1.10 Patchnotes

The following changes have been made to the game compared to 1.9.8:

Features of National Awakening

Added Journal Entries for organising the United States of Greater Austria. Upon forming a Dual or Triple Monarchy and researching pan-nationalism, one may endeavour to form the USGA through the Federal Solution Journal entry and integrating enough cultures within the Empire to form the USGA

Added a decision and event chain for transforming the Austrian Dual Monarchy into the Triple Monarchy through issuing a Trialist Manifesto. Issuing this Manifesto permits creating a third, more cooperative crown in Croatia to offset Hungary - at the cost of a potential conflict with Hungary.

Added a Journal Entry (The Ständestaat​) for organising Austria into a Corporate State. With the rise of mass politics in Austria, the Corporatist Movement seeks to end democracy in favour of the “Ständestaat​”

Added narrative content and a Journal Entry pertaining to the Great Eastern Crisis

Added several Events and Journal Entries for Russia and Austria to interact with the Great Eastern Crisis

Added a starting Journal Entry (The Age of Metternich​) to Austria, themed around the twilight years of Klemens von Metternich. This Journal Entry focuses on his objectives of maintaining the Austrian monarchy, maintenance of the Austrian sphere, and promotion of the arts and sciences

Added a new building set for the Balkan region, including completely new 3D models for the Rural and Urban Residential, Farm, Civic, Port and Forestry buildings. Port and Forestry in particular have received a huge overhaul, showing much more information to the player on the map about their selected production methods. The building set also includes reskins of the currently existing Factory and Mining Models to help them fit better with the rest of the new Balkan buildings

Added historical Austrian emperors and heirs past game start date, along with several events pertaining to the affairs of the Habsburgs.

Added a Journal Entry and associated events pertaining to the Hungarian revolution

Added historical uniforms to Austrian, Hungarian, Serbian, Bulgarian, Romanian, Greek, and Montenegrin generals, monarchs, officers, and soldier pops

Added a Journal Entry for developing one's national identity as a Balkan state

The Balkan League may now be created as an alliance between Serbia, Montenegro, Greece and (if they exist on the map) Bulgaria. Ottoman subjects may be added as de facto members. These nations receive various options to represent their militarization. Should they win the Balkan War, they may then turn on each other to retake their homelands

Added loading screens for National Awakening

Added new pop and character clothing, including outfits for Greek Fustanellas, Balkan Hajduks, late-game winterised uniforms, and early-nineteenth century tailcoats

Added a Journal Entry simulating Montenegro's dependence on raiding to feed and clothe their people, with associated events. This can, with some difficulty, be upscaled to create a warlike nation set on destroying the Ottomans, but the Great Powers will not approve

Added a Journal Entry for Montenegro to stop (or at least reduce) raiding and modernise their laws in an effort to appeal to the Great Powers for more land from the Ottoman Empire

Added a Journal Entry for the Ottoman Empire to deal with Montenegro's raiding and to reward players for crushing the rebels once and for all

Added a series of events reflecting the history of Montenegro's rulers and the dramatic transition from Theocracy to Monarchy

Added the Throne of Thorns Journal Entry for Serbia, covering the conflict between Obrenovič and Karađorđević dynasties over the Serbian throne

Added a Journal Entry for Montenegro and Serbia to combine into a single nation if they share borders, reflecting the history of Montenegrin rulers at the time considering themselves Serbs

Added the Prussia of the Balkans Journal Entry for Bulgaria, covering Bulgaria's rapid militarization following its independence from the Ottoman Empire

Added a Journal Entry for the formation of Yugoslavia

Added a new 3D building representation of Hagia Sophia

Added a Sausage Platter table asset, with Kolbász and some lovely pickles

Added a Bugbear Flask table asset, a carved coconut to carry your gunpowder in. Created by sailors on their voyages home

Added a Chibouk Pipe table asset, with matches depicting a certain Basil…

Added a Coffee Cup table asset, alongside Turkish delight

Added a new Austrian coin, based on a Maria Theresa thaler

Added the Gründerzeit Journal Entry to the game, valid for all German nations

Added the Autocracy in the Age of Liberty Journal Entry to Austria, along with associated events

Added 'Bavarocracy' as a new starting Journal Entry for Greece

Added 7 new companies to the game

Added new custom Interest trait names and traits to the game for German, Romanian, and Hungarian nations

Added content related to the 1873 Vienna World's Fair

Features

Reworked discrimination traits on Cultures and Religions. Cultures now always have a heritage and language trait each. These both belong to a wider family of similar traits. Cultures can also have tradition traits, which may change over the course of the game. Religions now have a defined heritage trait similarly to Cultures. As a consequence of this, many modifiers, triggers, effects and historical setup have changed

Cultures now have Cultural Fervor, which acts as a measure of how much a culture has come to identify with a single national identity

Added a new hostile Diplomatic Action "Support Separatism" that will increase Movement Pop Support Attraction and Movement Activism for Cultural Minority Movements of one’s Primary Cultures in a target country

States now have an "Obstinance" value which, when high, gives penalties to the state's cooperation with the country's government

Added the ability to edit a Prestige Good's name next to the Goods button ( Charters of Commerce )

Many nation-specific Journal Entries can now be previewed from the Sandbox map while selecting a country, giving players an indication of the historical content available to each nation. A maximum of three journal entries are displayed

Added an "African Diaspora" ethnicity

Improvements

Added a "Delete All" button to the "Load Savegame" window

Companies now have categories, which change the employment structure of their headquarter buildings. For example, companies focused around plantations and farms will tend to have partial aristocratic ownership instead of being fully owned by capitalists

The Promote National Values decree now allows Pops in the state to be assimilated even if the state is one of the homeland states for their culture

It is now possible for multiple political movements to try and secede at the same time. You can still only have one ongoing revolution, but this can happen alongside any number of secessions

It is now possible to downsize buildings and disband individual units while there is a revolution or secession brewing, so long as that building/unit is not located in an insurrectionary state

When a revolution has a democratic form of government, the revolutionary IGs will now join a special Revolutionary Party which is the only one eligible for votes, to ensure democratic revolutions are not stuck at zero legitimacy. If the revolutionaries win, the Revolutionary Party will dissolve at the next election

Reworked how Ideological Opinion is calculated. Instead of being purely based on government compositions, it is now calculated from a combination of active laws and government ideologies, which should result in a more coherent mechanic

Under Cooperative Ownership, building levels owned by the country's companies will now pay out 75% of their dividends to the workforce before passing the rest on to the company HQ

Under Command Economy, company HQs will now pay out 75% of their dividends to the government instead of having it be hoarded by bureaucrats

Units stationed in an HQ can now defend against invasions

Added a Stimulants pop need category, which produces demand for Sugar, Coffee, Tea, and Tobacco amongst pops of Wealth 6 to 30

Allowed fleets to be borrowed in naval battles

Added a new Subjecthood law, representing the conception of the populace as subjects of a sovereign, rather than citizens of a nation-state

Added Italian and German national-liberal movements, which support both liberal reform and desire the unification of Italy/Germany

When a released country inherits laws from the country it was released from, it will no longer inherit any laws that are not valid for them to enact (such as laws specific to a religion they do not share)

Pops that become unemployed now keep their profession rather than turning into laborers

Adjusted the starting ideologies for Ottoman Interest Group Leaders

Insurrectionary Political Movements will also increase the radicalism of movements of the same type in neighbouring countries

Non-Revolutionary IGs in revolutionary countries no longer get political strength while the revolution is ongoing

The presence of Insurrectionary Cultural or Religious movements will now increase the Activism of other Cultural and Religious movements

Buildings now usually prioritize hiring unemployed pops before employed ones, so long as they are qualified

Russia now starts with a decaying modifier that reduces its Acceptance of Polish pops, and increases Polish Cultural Fervor

Default-gen characters that appear in countries with non-default state religions now spawn with the non-default religion

The Provisional Government event for France now enacts Parliamentary Republic, rather than Presidential Republic

Political Movements will have a higher chance of appearing if a more prestigious neighbouring country has this movement

Gave the Liberal Movement a stance opposing Serfdom

Hooked Cultural Fervor into the Brazilian Nation-Building content ( Colossus of the South )

Changed generic Interest Group leader's spawned characteristics in some circumstances

Added weights to the ideology chances of non-interest group leader characters wherever applicable

Added localisation to certain journal entries to display the results of triggered events

Adjusted population balance in Bohemia, Moravia, and East and West Galicia to make Jewish pops more urban on average

Ensured that gaining Orleanists’ support from trade only works if you have trade going on (Voice of the People)

AI

Fixed a bug that largely made the AI unable to correctly evaluate when passing a law would cause a civil war and when cancelling an enactment would avoid one, which should result in less unnecessary civil wars

AI willingness to unify Italy and Germany is now largely determined by the presence of Interest Groups pressured by Italian/German national movements in government. Additional weights include researching the Pan-Nationalism technology, and high Movement Activism of Italian/German national movements.

The AI is now willing to attack even with fairly low organization, so long as they perceive themselves to still have the advantage on the front

Made Princely States more inclined to be conservative

Balance

Migration attraction factors for arable land, employment and unemployment now look at the amount of employed/unemployed pops relative to the population in the state rather than absolute numbers, so that large states will not always have inherently higher migration attraction compared to small ones

Generals part of a naval invasion now must have advancing orders and can no longer stall the invasion. Your armies can't be on a cruise outside the coast forever anymore

Civil Wars will now have a state modifier generating additional military goods sell orders in their capital, so that rebels do not start with instant severe supply shortages. The size of the modifier is based on market conditions pre civil war

Government-owned production building levels no longer have a penalty to Economy of Scale compared to privately owned levels (the support for it remains though in case modders want to make use of this system)

Doubled Liberty Desire added from support independence articles, which scale by rank of the providing nation, but reduced max combined effect to 0.5

Overlord's alliances and defensive pacts will now reduce their subjects' Liberty Desire, though to a lesser extent than support independence and to a max combined effect of -0.25. Overlords can use this to partially counteract the effect from their subject's support independence pacts

Liberty Desire is now increased/decreased by the ratio of overlord to subject's army projection power, with overlords expected to have at least 5/7.5/10x stronger forces depending on the subject's autonomy level. If the overlord has more than the expected ratio, the subject's liberty desire will decrease to a max of -0.1, otherwise it will increase to a max of 0.5. In practice, this makes it easier for players to break free as a subject by increasing the size of their army

A special exception where the above effect is capped to 0.25 is made for the liberty desire of the East India Company and the Raj, as these represent the British presence in India, rather than resistance to British rule

Added liberty desire effect based on the comparative size of a country's army to the subject's, if the overlord themselves have an overlord. (E.g. subjects of the East India Company are affected by the size of Great Britain's army if it is more than ten times bigger than their own, to max -0.1)

Liberty Desire will decrease based on fervor if the subject and overlord share primary cultures, to a max of -0.25. If the subject has a mix of shared and non-shared primary cultures, the fervor effect on liberty desire will be a sum, with shared cultures decreasing and independent cultures increasing liberty desire

Assimilation in homelands now has a 0.75x multiplier to its speed

Removed the +10 Acceptance bonus from homelands and moved it to the No Colonial Affairs law instead

Blockade strength now scales from 50% sea presence cutoff, meaning you start building it later. Exact algorithm is `MaxBlockadeStrength * Max(0, (SeaPresence - Threshold)/(100%-Threshold))`

Reduced acceptance gain from Multiculturalism

Enabled assimilation of pops in the Full Acceptance bracket

The Multiculturalism law now disables the Promote National Values decree

Added a Sugar Beets production method for Wheat and Rye farms

Reduced production of Sugar from various Orchards production methods

The market trade panel now shows total and used Trade Capacity for your country in markets where you have Trade Centers

Increased the base political strength of Officers and Soldiers

Most European nations now have Egalitarianism at game start

Removed the Extra Company Slot and Free Charter modifier from Corporate State, and moved it to Technocracy

The relations impact of articles now maps directly to whether they are considered friendly, hostile or neutral. For example, Non-Colonization Agreements are generally considered to be a source of friction and will reduce relations, while Goods Transfers will not impact relations at all

Increased civil war cooldown from 6 to 9 months

Added a training rate bonus to civil war uprisings

Movements will now have greatly reduced Activism for twenty years after launching a failed revolution or secession

Bureaucrats are now able to contribute to the investment pool under economic systems where they have ownership shares

Washington DC now starts with a bit more arable land and more buildings

The White House now provides a migration attraction boost

The US now gets a positive modifier while Washington DC is the capital, and a negative one if Washington DC is \\*not\\* the capital

Adjusted the effects of National Guard to disadvantage Officers and benefit the Petit-Bourgeoisie

The Absolutist movement no longer instantly disappears once a voting law is enacted

Austria now starts with Central Archives and Secret Police

The Radical ideology now favours Parliamentary Republic over Presidential Republic

The Elitist, Republican, and Royalist ideologies now favour Presidential Republic over Parliamentary Republic

Changed the starting laws of the Danubian Principalities to reflect their historical situation

Changed Piedmont's agricultural product from Wheat to Rice

Upper and Lower Canada start with small radical movements, reflecting conditions leading up to the rebellions of 1837

Reduced factors limiting the relevance of trade unions in the early game

Increased required Movement Activism for failing Indian Home Rule and activating The Indian Nation journal entries for British India

The German National Identity Journal Entry is now dependent upon the Cultural Fervor of North German and South German cultures

Increased the base chance for Polish pops to join cultural minority movements

Added more building levels to the state of Bulgaria

Moved most Prussian arms manufacturies in Silesia to Brandenburg to reflect the location of contemporary arsenals

Added fish potential to Courland and Lithuania

Reduced the pop attraction to the Devout from Religious Schools, and increased the penalty due to literacy

Rebalanced all character ideology weights

Limited Jacksonian Democrat ideology to Petit-Bourgeoisie, Rural Folk, and Trade Unions interest groups

Croatia now starts with a University

Added two University levels to the Scottish Lowlands

Reduced movement activism decrease from National Guard to -3% per level, from -5%

Improved the stances of various Liberal ideologies regarding National Guard

Changed starting lobbies for Serbia, placing the Landowners in favour of Austria

Removed French monarchist ideologies from the set of default ideologies for Devout, Industrialists, Intelligentsia, Petit-Bourgeoisie, Armed Forces, Landowners, and Rural Folk

Removed Personal Union junior partners' bonus to law imposition chance

Art

Added DNA and a custom outfit for Klemens von Metternich

Adjusted Russian uniforms to be more historical. Generals and royals begin wearing single-breasted tailcoats, and move to double-breasted coats upon researching General Staff

Added map graphics for Austrian and Hungarian military units

Improved the uniforms of French Officers and Soldiers pops

Added Polynesian irregular military unit illustration

Changed the colour of the Russian Tsar's sash to that of the Order of Saint Andrew

Heirs will no longer erroneously wear top hats

Content

Added law variants "Women in the Fields" and "Šef Paternalism" to simulate Montenegro's unique history of women performing agricultural labor so more men could fight, and adding a historically inspired gameplay solution to support their unemployed population

Reworked the existing Greek Nationalism Journal Entry

Reworked the Ionian Islands decision

Added the "Natural Harbors" State Trait to a bunch of state regions across the world that did not have it already including places like New South Wales or Suzhou

Added new State Traits in Anatolia including "Pontus", "Anatolian Plateau" and "The Bosporus"

Added a Labour Associations lawgroup, which governs the legality of various sorts of labour associations

Reworked Springtime of the Peoples content, with a new journal entry and several events

Added an event which fires if one unifies Greater Germany, giving the opportunity to release the Austrian empire as subjects

Added a new Journal Entry and events for Zanzibar if it's spawned via Oman's Journal Entry

Updated the starting diplomatic relations in Indochina in 1836

Added a new journal entry for monarchist countries abolishing Autocracy

Added a journal entry for the European Potato Famine

Added a new Colonial Slavery law, which functions like debt slavery, but only in unincorporated states. Pops below a certain level of Acceptance and Wealth in unincorporated states are passively enslaved, and all slave pops in incorporated states are automatically made free

Reworked the Matter of Hungary Journal Entry for Austria

Added additional characters for Canada, Haiti, Liberia, and dynamic broad portions of the Middle East

Revised the map setup for East Africa. Added 16 new tags along the East African coast.

Added historical Ottoman Empire monarchs past game start date along with several events pertaining to the affairs of the sultans

Dai Nam's capital has been moved from Tonkin to Annam

The "Oresund" State Trait now grants MAPI

Added the "Rio Grande" State Trait to states along the Rio Grande river

Added a new Journal Entry to enshrine technocratic rule in a country that has enacted Technocracy, along with a new ideology for the Intelligentsia that favours Technocracy

Added an "Eastern German" culture, representing the German population of the Russian Empire

Added an Organic Regulation law for the Danubian principalities, a variant of Oligarchy

Added a Manorialism law for Austria and Austrian subjects, a variant of Serfdom

Added a Crownland Diets law for Austria and Austrian subjects, a variant of Hereditary Bureaucrats

Added the historical Treaty of Adrianople between Russia and the Danubian Principalities, with the Danubian Principalities committing to Organic Regulation and Russian military access in return for Support Independence from Russia

Updated the population of South Tyrol to include its Italian pops, and increased its Arable Land to match

Austria now starts with Railway technology unlocked

Added 3 free new companies to the game

Split the state of Silesia into two: an Upper and a Lower part

Adjusted the state borders of Vilnius, West Prussia and East Prussia to better account for historical international borders

Expanded namelists for several Balkan cultures

Added historical characters to Transylvania

Added the Ibadi religion to the game

Added some new government types for African countries and the USA

Historical Confederate characters in the USA get dragged to the CSA if/when it spawns

Added dozens of new historical characters for Austria, Hungary, Serbia, and Greece

Updated the starting map, hubs and splines of Indochina in 1836

Added some Vietnamese and French dynamic names in Indochina

Expanded the Nile to South Sudan via the "White Nile" State Trait

Galicia-Lodomeria is now formable by Krakow

Added historical clothing for National Awakening characters

Added Lead and Gold (“Silver”) mines to Bohemia

Changed the name of the "Stratocratic" ideology to "Hierarchic"

Added Czech endonyms for Bohemia, Moravia, and Silesia

Added additional German city endonyms

Added dynamic naming for the entire Austrian Empire

Poland is now released only in the "core" Polish lands

Fish no longer avoid the coasts of Pattaya

The "Bremerhaven" State Trait has been renamed to "Hamburger Hafen"

Italy is now referred to as a Kingdom, not Empire

Changed Haiti's starting economy and church-and-state laws to Agrarianism and Freedom of Conscience

Changed Ferdinand I's personality trait from Arrogant to Compliant

Croatia is now pink by default

Updated the population of South Tyrol to include its Italian pops, and increased its Arable Land to match

The "Reforms at Gunpoint" event may now enact a greater variety of laws

Added a Haitian Empire flag, colour, and custom name for autocratic monarchy Haiti

Uruguay can no longer support Tobacco & Coffee plantations, as the climate isn't actually suitable for it. The Uruguay River state trait (affecting Uruguay and Rio Grande De la Sul) now also gives a throughput bonus to ranching, and a penalty to plantations

Significantly revised some cultures' name lists

Created new clothing combinations for African and Arabic pops

Changed the ideology of Franz Anton von Kolowrat-Liebsteinsky in Austria to Royalist

Changed the alignment of the Austrian Landowners to the Pro-British lobby, and the Austrian Intelligentsia to Pro-Russian

Changed the ideology of Edward Smith-Stanley from Traditionalist to Democrat

Changed William Lyon Mackenzie's interest group to Petit-Bourgeoisie, and his ideology to Jacksonian Democrat

Changed Robert Baldwin's interest group to Intelligentsia

Renamed Frederick VI of Denmark and Christian VIII of Denmark from "von Oldenburg" to "of Glücksburg"

Changed the name of communist Central Europe from "Union of People's Republics" to "Union of Council Republics"

Interface

It is now possible to choose the main menu backdrop via the theme selector

Added a "dynamic" theme option which automatically picks a theme based on the country you play

Added a faster way to select all themes from the base game or from specific paid content packs

Left-aligned all texts in events to make it easier to digest and read. You can change text alignment for event options under Game -> Accessibility

Added warnings to confirmation popups when players can potentially break alliance-like treaties

Fixed a bug where civil war events for revolutions would appear twice in the outliner

The tooltip of a diplomatic play in the outliner or diplomatic play panel now shows what treaties will be broken once war breaks out

Added optional striped visuals to the Culture and Religion map modes, these should help to more easily identity minority cultures and religions in countries

Added a list of the reworked Heritage, Language, and Traditions traits on the Culture panel and in the Culture fancy tooltip

Added a map marker for Cultures that have a National Awakening

Added a map marker for States that have Obstinance

When looking at other countries pop breakdown tooltip it will now show their pop stats and not yours

The original release version of the main menu backdrop has been brought back from the past and can be selected in the theme selector

Added a proper notification for when an agitator spawns in your country and goes into immediate voluntary exile due to lack of a movement to create or join

Lightened the flavor text in events to make it more readable, especially in italic

Made the Goods icons show up more consistently with the Good's name for better recognizability in tooltips especially

Fixed a bug in the Pop panel where a Pop's supported Political Movements were frequently not being shown

Removed the top part of the Laws tab where the currently enacting Law was, in favor of only showing all info on the law group itself for less duplication of info

When 'inheriting' radicals from conquered states, this is now correctly shown as the reason for those radicals being added to your total amount

Improved tooltips for Unit Veterancy and Popularity by providing a better overview over the effects they bring

Added new descriptions to all Citizenship laws

Updated descriptions for No Home Affairs, National Guard, and Secret Police laws

Revenue & Expenses in Building Weekly Balance tooltip now uses same SI format for easier readability

Fixed overlapping names of Cultures and Religions on the Society panel when too many were shown

Fixed missing cost breakdown for treaties

Performance

We have worked on a set of performance improvements which drastically cut down on the number of Pops (not population numbers) we see in the game (especially in the late game), without having a noticeable impact on how well the economy is doing. In total, we have been able to cut the late game Pop number by roughly 25% through these changes. It is essentially done by imposing some more rules for how Pops can engage in the economy to avoid fragmentation. While we haven't been able to observe any major issues with this, if you do note something related to these changes, make a save, make a report and we will take a look at it to see if we need to tweak these behaviours further

The concrete changes are the following: Added a limitation to the amount of Pops that can work in a building per profession. The total amount of Pops that can be hired depends on the total amount of workforce in the building. For example the Engineer workforce of a building with only 100 workers will be composed of up to three Culture+Religion combinations, whereas in a building with 50000 engineers, you can have five combinations When a building fires pops, it now starts firing the smallest Pops first, rather than proportionally Similarly, when a building hires new people, they will prefer to hire Pops that are already present as workforce in their building Migrations are now done in "buckets" of at least 1k people per migration. That basically means that people wanting to migrate from a state need to gather enough people to do so and then they all leave in one go, rather than immediately splitting up into many small Pops migrating everywhere

The AI now remembers when a country is completely uninterested in a sway offer and doesn't try to evaluate that particular sway offer for that country again for a little while

The AI no longer bothers with evaluating sway offers for countries that would not support them under any circumstances

Modding

Added a new state modifier type state_allow_assimilation_in_homeland_bool which allows pops in the state to be assimilated even if the state is one of the homeland states for their culture

Added dynamic modifier for goods to inject sell orders into the market from a state: state_sell_order_<goods>_add

Law validation during game setup is now done after diplomacy and other key factors have been initialized, to avoid throwing errors due to subjects not being set or similar

Added new on action on_new_interest_group_leader

Added a simpler system for creating JE event outcome descriptions using the effect system to autogenerate tooltips

Added country_acceptance_homeland_add and country_acceptance_not_homeland_add modifier types.

Added ACCEPTANCE_FROM_NOT_HOMELAND_COMMUNITY define allowing you to set a base acceptance for pops not in their homeland.

Added "country_<culture>_cultural_acceptance_add" modifier types and an "add_culture_acceptance_modifier" effect for changing the acceptance of a culture in a country

Added "country_fervor_target_<culture>_add" modifier types and an "add_fervor_target_modifier" effect for changing the fervor target of a culture proportional to how many of that culture lives in the country compared to the entire culture's population

Added effects liberate_slaves_in_incorporated_states and liberate_slaves_in_unincorporated_states.

Added new modifier type state_institution_impact_add which can be used to increase/decrease the impact of institutions in a state

Secret goal scores in AI strategies now supports filtering triggers to avoid unnecessary calculations and improve performance

Added new effect execute_event_option

Added support for event outcome localization when Journal Entries are activated and invalidated

Religions now have the following methods available to them in the UI: GetName, GetNameNoIcon, GetNameNoFormatting, GetTextIcon, GetIcon (alias: GetTexture)

Events can now use an After = {} section The effects within this section will execute no matter which option is selected, and their tooltips will be appended to the bottom of each option

loyalist_fraction & radical_fraction now properly recognize database object scopes when being set for filters. (i.e culture = cu:dixie)

Scripted lists localization will now find the correct trigger key

Added modder-facing hub validation during startup. The game will now emit errors in the error log if a state region definition is missing a hub it should have, or if it has hubs it shouldn't (such as a landlocked state region defining a port hub)

Added movement_is_causing_obstinance trigger which checks if the scoped movement is currently supposed to be causing obstinance somewhere

Added support in AI strategies to weight the AI for or against including a specific interest group in their government

The is_visible trigger for laws now correctly blocks enactment of the law as well, so you do not need to write duplicate triggers

Added script value support for liberating specific country tags to AI strategies

Added a "getPluralDemonym" custom localisation function, which returns a plural demonym for all existing cultures

Added console cheat fastactivism

Merged the "Republican Unrest" and "Legacy of the French Revolution" modifiers for France

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where ships could end up in a land formation

Fixed a bug where subjects could end up both allied to and enemy of their overlord simultaneously if an uprising happens while a subject is rebelling

Fixed a bug where low tax collection efficiency would result in Income and Poll Taxes being collected and then destroyed rather than just not being collected

Fixed a bug where it was possible to add a Conquer State wargoal against a state already being targeted by a Unification wargoal

Fixed a bug where it was possible to nationalize building levels owned by foreign HQs whose home countries have investment rights in the nationalizing country

Fixed a bug where an enforced wargoal was not removed from drafted peace deals, resulting in those peace deals being invalid to propose until 'set terms to white peace' was used

Fixed a bug in cross-country secessions where secondary targets of the uprising would get a 'Crush Secession' wargoal targeting the wrong country

Insurrectionary countries can no longer establish companies while the civil war is ongoing

Fixed a bug where heavily discriminated pops would end up hired as Capitalists or Aristocrats due to those positions incorrectly being downprioritized for not offering a wage

Government petitions can no longer request the enactment of laws that cannot actually be enacted

Fixed an out of sync from small pops being merged together in the wrong order on different machines

Fixed an issue where the conscription ratio from popular support was incorrectly recalculated after a civil war broke out, resulting in virtually no conscription rate for some secessions

Fixed an Out of Sync that could happen inside Economic Migration parallel calculation when hot joining

Fixed crash when trying to set incorporated state on an non existing state when merging civil wars

Fixed an issue with the active_law scriptlists (any\\_, every\\_, random\\_) where it was checking active and inactive laws, instead of just active

In the notification from a treaty being withdrawn from, the articles of the treaty can now be viewed

The Opium Ban penalty is now lifted if forced to open market via diplomatic play or demand

Fixed a bug where democratic revolutions rebelling against autocratic regimes would not have their political parties correctly initialized, resulting in low legitimacy

Revolutionary countries are no longer affected by Ideological Incoherence while the revolution is ongoing, putting their differences aside until the revolution is either won or lost

Non-revolutionary IGs can no longer be part of the government of a revolutionary country while the revolution is ongoing

Fixed an issue that caused the British East India Company to not put higher value on building certain Plantation buildings as determined by the British Dictate JE

Fixed a bug where clicking the goto button on a local goods fancy tooltip would give a NULL object

It is no longer possible to establish a unique company that has already been established in another country

Heathen tax (Cizye Tax) now only applies to heathens and not fellow muslims

Heathen tax is now counted in as poll tax and not embezzled away into the aether anymore

Fixed an issue where certain agitators could never join pro-slavery movements

Added starting debt to Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Prussia, Balkan states, and the Ottoman Empire

It is no longer possible to demand a Treaty Port in a capital state consisting only of the port province

Made the correct context for overlords show up when you are a subject and you look at another subject from another overlord

Treaty Ports that are in the wrong market will now force-update on the weekly tick, fixing an issue where Treaty Ports taken via war goals could remain in their owner's market indefinitely

Fixed an issue where some table map objects looked worse than they needed to on low quality settings

Fixed so Convoy contribution to market as a minor member now shows how much you contribute, not what the market owner gets

Fixed a crash in the culture tab of the society panel

The eastern himalayas state region is no longer home to a port hub, fixing treaty names sometimes rolling this unnamed port for countries that have a presence in the state region

The Man Who Will Be King event will now cancel properly if Josiah Harlan dies mid-event

Fixed a bug where the Positivist Movement was displayed for non-Catholic or ex-Catholic nations

The Risorgimento journal entry has been updated to use the new Italian National Movement

Fixed definite article in front of company name in French

Made the 'Inconclusive' text on past battles on the Front panel have the same fontsize as all the other battle results

Kashmir now starts with a Hindu Devout Interest Group, that will change to Sunni if the country is annexed and re-released

Fixed an issue where the All-India Muslim League would occasionally spawn twice

Fixed a bug where clicking the goto button on a local goods fancy tooltip would give a NULL object

Fixed issue with the Powerplant 3D mesh overlapping other buildings on the map

Fixed an issue where the country and culture name didn't display properly in the "A Web of Distrust" event (Sphere of Influence)

Fixed incorrect appearance of `j` character in one of the company names in Russian language

Fixed a bug that was causing factory smoke to flicker

Earning Recognition now advances properly if a country has high Standard of Living

Fixed an issue where enacting Technocracy could fail to give a country the Enlightened Despotate government type

Fixed an issue where "Foreign Influx Provokes Outcry" could return a null scope

Fixed an issue where the Positivism journal entry could cause error spam

And so we reach the end of the patchnotes.



For those that have games in progress, your save game will not be compatible with the new Update, so please back up your save if you want to continue it by backpatching to the previous patch (1.9.8)!



If you encounter any issues after today's update, please first disable all mods and ensure you're playing on a fresh save file.