v0.9.12.1 ( September 17 - 2025)
Fixed issue with dungeon controller blocking further game initialization
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
v0.9.12.1 ( September 17 - 2025)
Fixed issue with dungeon controller blocking further game initialization
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update