We are pleased to announce the contents of the ver2.5.0 update.

ver2.5.0 primarily adds new treasure chests and Elite Reward Cards.

We appreciate your continued support of Dungeon Artifact.

New Implementation

New Treasure Chests and Elite Reward Cards Implemented

A total of 11 new Artifact Cards have been added.

Specification Change

Card Selection Speedup

For mouse: Holding down the right mouse button while hovering over cards allows for faster card selection, but we've prevented it from responding when the button is released.

For controller: Holding down the confirmation button while inputting left or right allows for faster card selection, but we've added a brief pause when reaching the edge to make selecting all cards easier.

The second floor of the dungeon

When moving to the second floor of the dungeon, there was an issue where the destination might not contain any enemy tiles.

As this created a barrier to progression, we ensured that at least one enemy tile always appears on the second floor.

Implemented the “Curse Card” category

Enemy-generated interference cards were previously treated as active cards, but we've decided to classify them separately as curse cards. Curse cards can be identified by their card frame color.

Since they are no longer active cards, they are not generated by Overwrite and are no longer counted by Doppelganger.

To be able to return from the map destination selection screen

Descending the stairs from the dungeon previously took you to the destination selection screen, but you couldn't return to the dungeon from there.

Due to a specification change, you can now press the back button on the destination selection screen to return to the dungeon and claim any unreceived rewards.

Ability Change for "Wings of the Whirlwind"

The trigger ability required confirmation and was cumbersome, so I remade it as an activate ability with similar functionality. The changes are as follows:

[Activate] Once per turn, during your turn when you activate a card with an original MP cost of 5 or more, you may activate this ability. You move one space forward.

HP recovery at story cell

Since HP recovery events occurring when stamina is already sufficient serve no purpose, we've changed the specification so that recovery events now occur only when HP is 80% or lower.

Card Processing Speed Improvement

We have revised the card activation animation to reduce the time it takes to display.

Partially revised button UI

The illustration on the Smirna movement card has been revised to match the intended image.

The illustration on the Smirna movement card has been changed. We may continue to modify illustrations that do not align with the intended image.

Bug Fixes

Screen Scrolling

We have fixed a bug where scrolling the dungeon screen with the mouse during combat could cause the screen to become stuck if scrolled too far.

Enemy Card Text Corrections

Corrected the text for Sortraps and Memory Leak.

Intervention of Law Text Correction

Corrected two consecutive periods.