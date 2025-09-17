 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20016741 Edited 17 September 2025 – 14:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Adds 3 new animated items to the Forge

- Custom Games mode allows online play on Forge maps

- Defeat in an online PvP game mode no longer loses stars

- Bug fixes and other improvements

Changed files in this update

Spartan Firefight Content Depot 1493531
