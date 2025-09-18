Steam v1.10.3 Update has been released.

The following additions and fixes have been implemented in this update:

■Surprise Collaboration! New Songs & Boss Heroine from Marisa of Liartop Mountain

Marisa of Liartop Mountain is the latest RPG based on Touhou Project from Unknown X.

Launching tomorrow, September 19 at 1:00 PM JST!

To commemorate the release, two new songs have been added in a free update:

- Monopolistic Tycoon

- Machikado no Mikosama

These new tracks are brought to you by Diao ye zong・RD-Sounds, as you know in Dankagu for 『Uso to Doukoku』 and 『Unprivileged Access』.

RD-Sounds provides a rich, emotionally resonant Touhou-style arrangement that enhances the journey of Reimu as she explores a mysterious book world in search of the vanished Marisa.

All background music in the game is newly arranged for the game.

A separate DLC is also available, allowing you to swap out the in-game BGM for a curated set of RD-Sounds arrangements selected by RD-Sounds.

The two new tracks—『Monopolistic Tycoon』 and 『Machikado no Mikosama』—are available to all players who own the Dankagu base game. Be sure to check them out!

That's not all! This collaboration includes more than just music!

A rather… unique version of Marisa from『Marisa of Liartop Mountain』will be joining!

That’s right, in the game, multiple variations of Marisa appear as chapter bosses.

The one joining Dankagu this time is... the infamous "Nouveau Riche Marisa!"

Draped in jewels, coins, and every form of glittering treasure, she now seeks one final wish...

To learn more, you’ll have to play Marisa of Liartop Mountain for yourself!

More details available here:

■ Bug Fixes & Adjustments

・In Free Mode, the High Score / Kagura Rate display setting on the song select screen is now saved and will remain after restarting.

・Fixed a crash issue that occurred when opening the Heroine List from the Gallery after beating the song 『Alice Maestera(REBIRTHED)』 from Extra Song Pack Vol. 9.

We will prioritize addressing known issues and focus on developments that enhance the overall gameplay experience.

Stay tuned, and thank you for your continued support of Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost.