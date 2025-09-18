The wait is finally over—Bytebond has officially launched! 🎉

We’re beyond excited to share this moment with you, and we can’t thank you enough for your support throughout our journey. To celebrate, we’ve prepared a special launch trailer—make sure to check it out and see Bytebond in action!

🤖 Grab Bytebond Now—Release Discount Available!​

There’s no better time to jump in: for a limited time, you can get Bytebond at a special release discount. Don’t miss your chance to experience the game at the best price!

🤖 For Our Biggest Supporters: The Supporter Edition Bundle​​

If you’ve been following us for a while, eagerly awaiting Bytebond’s release, and want to go the extra mile to support our team, we’ve prepared a special Supporter Edition Bundle just for you. While it's completely optional, your support means the world to us, and this bundle is our way of saying thank you.

What's included in the Supporter Edition?

The Supporter Edition includes not only the Base Game, but also the Official Soundtrack and the Makeover Kit with 34 different styles to customize your robots!

🤖 Discover More with Anshar Publishing Sale​​

Looking for your next favorite game? The Publisher Sale starts later today! Whether you’re new to our games or already own some, you can get Bytebond and other titles at amazing discounts. It’s the perfect opportunity to expand your collection and find something you’ll love.

🤖 Join the Conversation​​

We’d love to hear your thoughts! Share your experiences in the Discussion Forum, join us on Discord, or tag us on social media. We’re all ears and can’t wait to see what you enjoy most about Bytebond!

🤖 A Note on Bugs & Feedback​​

While we’ve worked hard to make Bytebond the best it can be, if you encounter any bugs or issues, please let us know via the Steam Discussion forum or a dedicated Bytebond channel on our Discord. We’re committed to addressing every problem as quickly as possible!

🤖 Leave a Review—It Helps Us Immensely!​

If you enjoy Bytebond, we’d be over the moon if you left a review after finishing the game. Reviews make a huge difference for small teams like ours, and your feedback helps us grow.

Thank you for being here with us for this important moment. Have fun playing Bytebond. We can’t wait to see what you think!

Until next time

Bleep & Bloop OUT! ⚡

