What’s new in 1.7.3

Recipes guide added

Black screen bug squashed

Settings screen fix

Egg sound effect

We've just pushed a new update for Consumption Line: version 1.7.3.You can now see all valid recipes for your machines in the current level. Just hit ESCAPE, go to the menu, and select the shiny new "Recipes" button. No more second-guessing your broth/noodle combos!Some players reported the game getting stuck on a black screen if they pressed ESCAPE during scene transitions or loading. That's now fixed.The settings screen title is no longer SHOUTING AT YOU IN ALL CAPS. It now speaks at a normal volume. (?)Dropping an egg into a machine now comes with its own unique sound effect. After all, soup is in the ear of the beholder.Thanks again to everyone who's been playing and sharing their thoughts! Feedback like yours is what keeps these little updates coming.