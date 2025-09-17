 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20016494 Edited 17 September 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've just pushed a new update for Consumption Line: version 1.7.3.

What’s new in 1.7.3


Recipes guide added

You can now see all valid recipes for your machines in the current level. Just hit ESCAPE, go to the menu, and select the shiny new "Recipes" button. No more second-guessing your broth/noodle combos!



Black screen bug squashed

Some players reported the game getting stuck on a black screen if they pressed ESCAPE during scene transitions or loading. That's now fixed.

Settings screen fix

The settings screen title is no longer SHOUTING AT YOU IN ALL CAPS. It now speaks at a normal volume. (?)

Egg sound effect

Dropping an egg into a machine now comes with its own unique sound effect. After all, soup is in the ear of the beholder.

Thanks again to everyone who's been playing and sharing their thoughts! Feedback like yours is what keeps these little updates coming.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3919861
Linux Depot 3919862
