Since we were (hopefully!) able to fix the performance issues at night that many players struggled with, we have a second small patch for you today. Further, the amount of prayers especially at night that many players reported as redundant during mid and late game was reduced.

🛠️ Patch Notes v0.1.1 (Beta)

fixed the nightly performance issue bug

reduced occurence of prayers in night and day per settlement

🔑 How to access the Beta Branch: