Since we were (hopefully!) able to fix the performance issues at night that many players struggled with, we have a second small patch for you today. Further, the amount of prayers especially at night that many players reported as redundant during mid and late game was reduced.
🛠️ Patch Notes v0.1.1 (Beta)
fixed the nightly performance issue bug
reduced occurence of prayers in night and day per settlement
🔑 How to access the Beta Branch:
Open your Steam Library
Right-click on Fata Deum → Properties
Go to the Betas tab
Select Open - Beta from the dropdown menu
Close the window – Steam will now automatically download the Beta version
Changed depots in open-beta branch