17 September 2025 Build 20016432 Edited 17 September 2025 – 17:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Since we were (hopefully!) able to fix the performance issues at night that many players struggled with, we have a second small patch for you today. Further, the amount of prayers especially at night that many players reported as redundant during mid and late game was reduced.

🛠️ Patch Notes v0.1.1 (Beta)

  • fixed the nightly performance issue bug

  • reduced occurence of prayers in night and day per settlement

🔑 How to access the Beta Branch:

  1. Open your Steam Library

  2. Right-click on Fata DeumProperties

  3. Go to the Betas tab

  4. Select Open - Beta from the dropdown menu

  5. Close the window – Steam will now automatically download the Beta version

Changed depots in open-beta branch

Windows Fata Deum Content Depot 1330361
