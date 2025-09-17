 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20016427
Hello everyone!

We’ve just released a small patch with several bug fixes. Here’s the changelog:

  • Furniture now appears correctly in older saves
  • Controller no longer resets the mouse to the screen center when playing with mouse + keyboard and a controller connected
  • Corrected issue preventing items and furniture from selling at the station
  • Fixed controller/Steam Deck navigation issue preventing players from creating a new save
  • Controller issue blocking “Start Next Day” in certain conditions has been resolved
  • Objects no longer fall under the ground or stick to monsters when picking up a monster holding an item
  • Improved multiplayer stability when joining during certain treatments
  • Other minor bug fixes


Thanks a lot for your support and feedback, it really helps us improve the game. Keep sharing your thoughts, and have fun playing!

