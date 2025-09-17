We’ve just released a small patch with several bug fixes. Here’s the changelog:
- Furniture now appears correctly in older saves
- Controller no longer resets the mouse to the screen center when playing with mouse + keyboard and a controller connected
- Corrected issue preventing items and furniture from selling at the station
- Fixed controller/Steam Deck navigation issue preventing players from creating a new save
- Controller issue blocking “Start Next Day” in certain conditions has been resolved
- Objects no longer fall under the ground or stick to monsters when picking up a monster holding an item
- Improved multiplayer stability when joining during certain treatments
- Other minor bug fixes
Thanks a lot for your support and feedback, it really helps us improve the game. Keep sharing your thoughts, and have fun playing!
Changed files in this update