Furniture now appears correctly in older saves



Controller no longer resets the mouse to the screen center when playing with mouse + keyboard and a controller connected



Corrected issue preventing items and furniture from selling at the station



Fixed controller/Steam Deck navigation issue preventing players from creating a new save



Controller issue blocking “Start Next Day” in certain conditions has been resolved



Objects no longer fall under the ground or stick to monsters when picking up a monster holding an item



Improved multiplayer stability when joining during certain treatments



Other minor bug fixes



Hello everyone!We’ve just released a small patch with several bug fixes. Here’s the changelog:Thanks a lot for your support and feedback, it really helps us improve the game. Keep sharing your thoughts, and have fun playing!