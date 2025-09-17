🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixed interaction with fuel cans after disconnecting from the tanker



Fixed a bug with floating items that appeared in the player’s hand after loading a save



Fixed an issue with the exhaust manifold highlight in repair mode - when blocked by the engine, it now correctly highlights in red



Fixed a bug where items held in the player’s hand disappeared when pulling out the tablet camera



Fixed a bug that prevented refueling the tow truck from the fuel trailer



