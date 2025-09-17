 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20016331
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed interaction with fuel cans after disconnecting from the tanker
  • Fixed a bug with floating items that appeared in the player’s hand after loading a save
  • Fixed an issue with the exhaust manifold highlight in repair mode - when blocked by the engine, it now correctly highlights in red
  • Fixed a bug where items held in the player’s hand disappeared when pulling out the tablet camera
  • Fixed a bug that prevented refueling the tow truck from the fuel trailer






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

