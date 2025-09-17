Dinos & Dynasties is available now!



We previously announced a smaller DLC, and it’s finally here - ready to play today! This DLC introduces two new themes, full of exotic and classical decorative objects to expand your park into new areas, along with some exciting new attractions.



How can I get Dinos & Dynasties?

What’s included?

Two New Themes offering a variety of trees, plants, path attachments, props and structures!

Jurassic theme: Dino-inspired objects to decorate your park evoking the sense of a prehistoric era.

Classical theme: Roman and Greek-themed decorative objects, creating an iconic atmosphere of ancient civilization.

And Three New Attractions:

Plane Coaster

Pulsar

Swinging Mine Train Coaster

Plus, we’ve got a free update for you:

Featuring a new cheat window with both useful and fun sandbox tools, enabling things like building out of bounds, toggling track supports on and off, adding cash, and more.

Concepting Dinos & Dynasties

When conceptualizing these two themes, we drew inspiration both from historical knowledge and a modern view of these time periods, leaving room for imagination. For the dino-inspired content, our main inspiration was all the neon-colored plastic dinosaur toys we grew up with, with a nod to Jurassic Park, which has been so defining in shaping our view of dino-themed parks.

Here's some concepts from Karen, who created the art for this DLC:

We hope you enjoy this DLC and have fun playing!



- Texel Raptor