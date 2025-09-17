- Confirmation dialogue pop-up added to the pause menu when selecting Restart, Exit Level, Reset Settings or Quit Game
- Added puzzle piece display to results board, so you can see how many you have/are missing at the end of each level
- Added new intro board graphics for Shopping Spree, Pub, Flower Field, Love Hotel, Pirate Ship, Gas Station and updated the Plaza one.
- Gamewide collision sound effects added/updated for many objects
Arena Updates
- Fixed bug where Cat Missiles would stop playing the explosion vfx on impact
- New sound effects added to each boss
ACUVAC patch v1.0i
