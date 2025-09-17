 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20016116 Edited 17 September 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Confirmation dialogue pop-up added to the pause menu when selecting Restart, Exit Level, Reset Settings or Quit Game
- Added puzzle piece display to results board, so you can see how many you have/are missing at the end of each level
- Added new intro board graphics for Shopping Spree, Pub, Flower Field, Love Hotel, Pirate Ship, Gas Station and updated the Plaza one.
- Gamewide collision sound effects added/updated for many objects

Arena Updates
- Fixed bug where Cat Missiles would stop playing the explosion vfx on impact
- New sound effects added to each boss

Changed files in this update

Depot 2333941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link