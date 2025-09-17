 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20016094 Edited 17 September 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Messages about power outages are now only displayed once per item type. Also added new message for robots if they are destroyed (previously only human died messages).
And another fix for combat, allowing crew to share same tile if necessary, otherwise characters could keep moving on/off a tile, depending on crew arrival sequence.

Patch notes:-

  • Update power messages, only one entry per item.
  • Add robot destroyed message.
  • Fix: Crew can now share same tile during combat to reduce extra movements.


Nick

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1712111
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1712112
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link