Messages about power outages are now only displayed once per item type. Also added new message for robots if they are destroyed (previously only human died messages).And another fix for combat, allowing crew to share same tile if necessary, otherwise characters could keep moving on/off a tile, depending on crew arrival sequence.Patch notes:-Nick