17 September 2025 Build 20016079 Edited 17 September 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed duplication of processes in the “current tasks” tab.
Fixed a bug with Axel’s perfect shooting quest.
Fixed an issue where store item colors were reset after the second load.
Fixed a bug where a building was moved instead of constructing a new one.
Increased the prices of energy drinks.
Fixed several spelling and logical errors in the text.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3189791
