New Features
Customizable Global Keyboard Shortcuts
- All hotkeys now remappable through Settings with conflict detection
- Shortcuts work as toggles - press once to apply, press again to revert
- Default shortcuts remain unchanged but can be customized
Enhanced App Container Support
- Custom positioning for containerized apps
- Automatic solid color background removal for seamless blending
- Improved DPI scaling for all apps regardless of monitor setup
Bug Fixes & Stability
Critical Fixes
- Fixed crashes when windows close during operations
- Improved exception handling and stability
Audio Management
- Fixed volume restoration when switching windows
- Improved foreground/background audio detection
- Added proper cleanup on application exit
Container & Window Improvements
- Fixed click detection and focus management in app containers
- Fixed window title change detection for proper profile application
- Enhanced real-time window tracking
Performance
- Reduced memory usage and improved startup time
- Optimized profile matching logic
Additional Improvements
- Improved UI responsiveness
- Various quality-of-life improvements
SupportReport issues onDiscord
- Andrew
Changed files in this update