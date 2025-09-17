 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20016031 Edited 17 September 2025 – 13:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features


Customizable Global Keyboard Shortcuts

  • All hotkeys now remappable through Settings with conflict detection
  • Shortcuts work as toggles - press once to apply, press again to revert
  • Default shortcuts remain unchanged but can be customized


Enhanced App Container Support

  • Custom positioning for containerized apps
  • Automatic solid color background removal for seamless blending
  • Improved DPI scaling for all apps regardless of monitor setup



Bug Fixes & Stability


Critical Fixes

  • Fixed crashes when windows close during operations
  • Improved exception handling and stability


Audio Management

  • Fixed volume restoration when switching windows
  • Improved foreground/background audio detection
  • Added proper cleanup on application exit


Container & Window Improvements

  • Fixed click detection and focus management in app containers
  • Fixed window title change detection for proper profile application
  • Enhanced real-time window tracking


Performance

  • Reduced memory usage and improved startup time
  • Optimized profile matching logic


Additional Improvements

  • Improved UI responsiveness
  • Various quality-of-life improvements


Support

Report issues onDiscord

- Andrew

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows Depot 388081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link