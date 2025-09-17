Added many new character portraits

Revised the select portrait screen

Bag slots now start at 1 and more can be purchased permanently with renown. Saves already in progress will keep the bag count they had before

Unlocks screen UI was revised (but it will be revised again shortly)

Added monster rank tags to Bestiary

Added an animated element to make the exit room stand out more

Removed the option 'Display tooltips in fixed position'

Fixed support for non 16:9 resolutions

The infinite dungeon now cycles between different appearances



Some terminology changes:

'TAG Mastery' stat is now 'Empower TAG'

Chimeric class is now Master

Class XP is now called Class Mastery