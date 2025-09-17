 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20015916
Added many new character portraits
Revised the select portrait screen
Bag slots now start at 1 and more can be purchased permanently with renown. Saves already in progress will keep the bag count they had before
Unlocks screen UI was revised (but it will be revised again shortly)
Added monster rank tags to Bestiary
Added an animated element to make the exit room stand out more
Removed the option 'Display tooltips in fixed position'
Fixed support for non 16:9 resolutions
The infinite dungeon now cycles between different appearances

Some terminology changes:
'TAG Mastery' stat is now 'Empower TAG'
Chimeric class is now Master
Class XP is now called Class Mastery

