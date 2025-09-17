 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20015836 Edited 17 September 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve fixed several bugs and improved overall stability: there’s still a little way to go, but we’re getting really close to the finish line! 🏁

🏆 New Rank System

  • The scoring system kicks in from the 3rd round.

  • Depending on your placement you gain or lose points according to this scale:
    +40, +30, +15, +5, -10, -20, -35, -40

  • Leaving a match results in an extra penalty, which is even harsher if you are the host.

If you haven’t tried it yet, now’s the perfect time! 🎮
Every match helps us improve, and every bug report is a step forward.
Make sure to follow the project to get the next updates! <3

