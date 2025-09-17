We are incredibly excited to announce we have concluded the Early Access development of Ale Abbey and have today officially launched the full 1.0 release🍻🎉
Thank you everyone for having wishlisted us or, even better, already played the game during the EA.
Now it’s time to show you what’s in store for the Abbey and to welcome all of you who will join us for this new phase in the brewing 🔥
Official release
Build and expand your monastery, craft recipes and brew holy ales in this unique brewery tycoon. No pre-made recipes in Ale Abbey, oh no. It's a canvas for true beer alchemists. With time, you'll even be able to participate to prestigious tournament and serve the most rich tables of the region🍺
If you’re only beginning now and want some advice, check our latest tips and tricks post
New content!
Coming with 1.0 are four new markets, including the Grand Capital with its plush stalls and ever-thirsty patrons, eight new ale styles, a full-blown competition league, and the peaceful Contemplarium for your monks’ wellbeing.
You’ll also find fresh furniture, expanded research, new World Events, shiny Steam Achievements, and more ways than ever to keep your abbey buzzing 🍻
If you want to check the full patch notes click below:
Detailsv1.0(!)
New Content
Markets & Competitions 🌍
- Added 4 new markets, including the majestic Capital
- Introduced 1 new competition league
- Added 1 new judge with updated jury preferences
- 8 new unique competition reward furniture pieces
- New trophies to unlock and archive
Brewing & Tech 🔬
- 8 new ale styles now available to unlock
- Introduced 2 new tiers of research with 16 new techs
- New gigantic 1000-liter copper brewing tool
Rooms & Furniture 🏛️
- New room: the Contemplarium, enabling meditation shifts
- New decorative furniture: frescoes, stoves, and cellar dehumidifiers
- Info panels added for rooms
- Added competitions and trophies archives
World Events 📜
- Introduced 6 new World Events system (including Oktoberfest!)
Bishop & Tasks ✝️
- Added 3 new tasks from the Bishop
Quality of Life
- Competition results and reward visualization added
- Sorting enabled for monk and room lists
- Reduced micromanagement: less cleaning and candle relighting
- Removed cooldown from cleaning tools
- Improved balancing for economy and difficulty
- Increased stat impact on Fermentine work
Steam Additions
- 56 Steam achievements added Not available on early access save
- 8 Steam trading cards available
- Game credits now viewable
Accessibility
- Optional colorblind mode added in settings
Thank you all once again!
Throughout the Early Access, we’ve received a lot of feedback and reports from you, and those helped us get the game to the point it is now. For that we want to say thank you again for shaping this beautiful Ale with us!
If you want to brag about your skills in brewing, join us directly on our Discord and see you in the Abbey!
Changed files in this update