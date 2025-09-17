- Updated translations (special thanks to the Chinese Touhou Wiki for the character name translations!)
- Fixed act 8's client skill being activated as soon as a scene starts
- Fixed bug where you could not select Spanish as the game's language in the settings menu
- Fixed bug where the text representing the previous/next language during language selection in the settings menu was incorrect
Patch: 1.02g
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update