17 September 2025 Build 20015740 Edited 17 September 2025 – 13:06:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Updated translations (special thanks to the Chinese Touhou Wiki for the character name translations!)
- Fixed act 8's client skill being activated as soon as a scene starts
- Fixed bug where you could not select Spanish as the game's language in the settings menu
- Fixed bug where the text representing the previous/next language during language selection in the settings menu was incorrect

