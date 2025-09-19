 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20015725 Edited 19 September 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention, Firefighters!

The fire never sleeps — and neither do we!
Hot on the heels of our first update, Hotfix #2 has rushed to the scene to tackle even more issues you’ve reported.

This update includes several fixes and improvements to keep your firefighting experience running smoothly.

Changelog – Hotfix #2

  • Fixed several translation issues

  • Fixed crash when joining the same multiplayer lobby more then once

  • Improved AI Firetruck Navigation

  • Fixed an issue in the vehicle selection for Mission "Just Tuning The Engine"

  • Fixed an issue in the Mission "Stuck at the Office" which prevent some areas from being extinguished

  • Improved general game stability

Thank you for all your feedback and reports — you’re helping us make Firefighting Simulator: Ignite the best it can be!

Stay safe out there,

Your Firefighting Simulator Team 🧑‍🚒

 

