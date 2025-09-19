Attention, Firefighters!

The fire never sleeps — and neither do we!

Hot on the heels of our first update, Hotfix #2 has rushed to the scene to tackle even more issues you’ve reported.

This update includes several fixes and improvements to keep your firefighting experience running smoothly.

Changelog – Hotfix #2

Fixed several translation issues

Fixed crash when joining the same multiplayer lobby more then once

Improved AI Firetruck Navigation

Fixed an issue in the vehicle selection for Mission "Just Tuning The Engine"

Fixed an issue in the Mission "Stuck at the Office" which prevent some areas from being extinguished

Improved general game stability

Thank you for all your feedback and reports — you’re helping us make Firefighting Simulator: Ignite the best it can be!

Stay safe out there,

Your Firefighting Simulator Team 🧑‍🚒