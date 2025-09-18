One week into Season 8 and we’re ready for the first update!



The store update brings you the Hexscribe Set, which is bound to break your heart and your toys! Speaking of toys, a new ÖRF! collectable has entered the Arena and this time it’s Chubble Trouble the Goo Grenade! On top of that, it doesn’t matter if you like your weapons wrapped in barbed wire or dipped in Acrylic paint, there’s something for every Contestant!



This week we also welcome two new flag bundles: Mexico and France!



We’re also getting ready for the Closed Qualifiers this weekend that will lead the winning teams to The Grand Major 2025! Tune in and watch our talented hosts and casters as they take us on this last step of the journey. The winners of this event will meet on the stage of The Grand Major at DreamHack Stockholm in November!



Speaking of DreamHack, do you plan to be there for The Grand Major in Stockholm? If so, fill out this survey so we can make plans to see you there! If you already filled it out, please don’t do so again unless your plans have changed.

This update comes with a few additions and fixes, which you can read about below:



Content and Bug Fixes

Cosmetics & Customization

Updates to some facewear to increase compatibility with some headwear, for example, all gas masks will behave more like the newer versions

Wings will now work consistently and should not clip with upper body items as much

Game Modes

Practice Range

Added S7 trophies

Performance & Stability

Fixed one of our most common client crashes

Social