22 September 2025 Build 20015653 Edited 22 September 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Patch Notes:
- Added Dithering effect option in Advanced video settings. Reduces colour banding but can slightly soften the appearance of foreground assets. Defaults to 'Off'.
- Updated Herald's Wish achievement description to clarify that players must both complete the wish and finish the game.
- Fixed Savage Beastfly in Far Fields sometimes remaining below the lava.
- Fixed rare cases of Shrine Guardian Seth getting out of bounds during battle.
- Fixed rare case of Second Sentinel knocking the player out of bounds during battle.
- Added catch to prevent Lugoli sometimes flying off screen and not returning during battle.
- Further reduced chance of Silk Snippers getting stuck out of bounds in Chapel of the Reaper battle.
- Fixed various instances of dying to bosses while killing them causing death sequences to play messily or out of sync.
- Fixed Shaman Binding into a bottom transition causing a softlock.
- Cocoon positions in some locations updated to prevent it spawning in inaccessible areas.
- Fixed Liquid Lacquer courier delivery not being accessible in Steel Soul mode.
- Fixed some NPCs not correctly playing cursed hint dialogues in certain instances.
- Fixed Pondcatcher Reed not being able to fly away after singing.
- Fixed Verdania memory orbs sometimes replaying layered screen-edge burst effects.
- Fixed the break counter not working for certain multihitter tools eg Conchcutter.
- Fixed Volt Filament damage multiplier not applying for certain Silk Skills.
- Fixed Cogflies and Wisps inappropriately targeting Skullwings.
- Fixed Cogflies incorrectly resetting their HP to full on scene change.
- Fixed Curveclaw always breaking on the first hit after being deflected.
- Fixed Plasmium Phial and Flea Brew sometimes not restoring as intended at benches.
- Various other smaller tweaks and fixes.

