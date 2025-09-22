Patch Notes:

- Added Dithering effect option in Advanced video settings. Reduces colour banding but can slightly soften the appearance of foreground assets. Defaults to 'Off'.

- Updated Herald's Wish achievement description to clarify that players must both complete the wish and finish the game.

- Fixed Savage Beastfly in Far Fields sometimes remaining below the lava.

- Fixed rare cases of Shrine Guardian Seth getting out of bounds during battle.

- Fixed rare case of Second Sentinel knocking the player out of bounds during battle.

- Added catch to prevent Lugoli sometimes flying off screen and not returning during battle.

- Further reduced chance of Silk Snippers getting stuck out of bounds in Chapel of the Reaper battle.

- Fixed various instances of dying to bosses while killing them causing death sequences to play messily or out of sync.

- Fixed Shaman Binding into a bottom transition causing a softlock.

- Cocoon positions in some locations updated to prevent it spawning in inaccessible areas.

- Fixed Liquid Lacquer courier delivery not being accessible in Steel Soul mode.

- Fixed some NPCs not correctly playing cursed hint dialogues in certain instances.

- Fixed Pondcatcher Reed not being able to fly away after singing.

- Fixed Verdania memory orbs sometimes replaying layered screen-edge burst effects.

- Fixed the break counter not working for certain multihitter tools eg Conchcutter.

- Fixed Volt Filament damage multiplier not applying for certain Silk Skills.

- Fixed Cogflies and Wisps inappropriately targeting Skullwings.

- Fixed Cogflies incorrectly resetting their HP to full on scene change.

- Fixed Curveclaw always breaking on the first hit after being deflected.

- Fixed Plasmium Phial and Flea Brew sometimes not restoring as intended at benches.

- Various other smaller tweaks and fixes.