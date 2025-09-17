 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20015646 Edited 17 September 2025 – 13:00:11 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
https://news.vein.gg/vein-weekly-road-to-0-021/

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 20015646
Linux Depot 1857951
Windows Depot 1857952
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link