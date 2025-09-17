1.0.1 Patch Notes
New features:
- A new improved weapons selection screen that displays more detailed information about weapons. It has new accuracy, hipfire, stability and mobility scores and bars that are calculated from exact values making it easier to compare weapons. Also critical hit chances and reload times are also shown now.
Weapons:
- Added two new submachine guns: M635 and P90
- Reduced bullet spread by 10% for all weapons (players only).
- Minor adjustments here and there in weapon stats.
- Removed light machine guns shooting while moving accuracy penalty.
AI team:
- AI teammates are now better at reviving downed characters that end into tricky places while in ragdoll.
Misc fixes and improvements:
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash occasionally. This happened usually in Tower mission's top floors, but the crash cause wasn't specially related for this place, so crashing could also occur in other missions too.
- Fixed a bug that caused the health and armor bars turn grey (risk of insta death) even downed just once. This could happen only if downed while Bishop's Inspire ability was active. Also AI teammates were affected by this.
- Wave defense missions' bomb timers are now correctly halted during the game is paused (single player only) while the Team Command Screen is visible.
- Characters that get stuck in objects after revived are now teleported back to a good location.
- Fixed an issue of invisible enemies sometimes quickly flash ghosted in red when the player went up a floor level inside a building.
- Closed doors should now block line of sight more reliable, so less likely to see enemies through small gaps between doors and frames.
- Fixed knife throwing animation glitching that occurred if a small weapon like Mini Uzi or M10 was equipped.
- Fixed an issue that caused the player to be unable to interact with items on ground if the crosshair was over an AI teammate.
- Fixed a bug that caused the host player's aiming down sights animation was not always correctly replicated to client players.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to have their weapons positioned a bit off from hands sometimes.
- Added camera shake for melee attacks.
- Vehicles and large gasoline containers are now immune to melee damage...
- Fixed short weapons' flashlights positions so they cannot light through closed doors when near.
- Fixed a bug that caused damaged enemies health bars to be hidden in certain situations even enemies were visible.
- Fixed couple things that appeared too reddish in Night Vision mode, like Laser Trip Mines' beam.
- Mission End Screen exp/money counter sounds are now stopped instantly when End Mission or Retry Mission buttons clicked.
- Some additional minor fixes and improvements
