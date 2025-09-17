Greetings, Monarchs! 👑

Today's Patch Notes focuses on bug fixing! We hope that you are enjoying the game as much as we do!

Full patchnotes

Bug fixes

Fixes an issue where save was impossible during a construction replacing an habitation

Fixes highlighting error when destroying a district containing a civil building

Fixes “Golden parachute” steam achievement did not trigger if player sold more than 10k items at once

Fixes missing district creation button

Please don’t hesitate to report any other issues you might have encountered:

https://link.irregular-shapes.com/BugReport

More to help? Leave a feedback!