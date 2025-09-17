 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20015545 Edited 17 September 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Monarchs! 👑

Today's Patch Notes focuses on bug fixing! We hope that you are enjoying the game as much as we do!

Full patchnotes

Bug fixes

  • Fixes an issue where save was impossible during a construction replacing an habitation

  • Fixes highlighting error when destroying a district containing a civil building

  • Fixes “Golden parachute” steam achievement did not trigger if player sold more than 10k items at once

  • Fixes missing district creation button

Please don’t hesitate to report any other issues you might have encountered:

https://link.irregular-shapes.com/BugReport

More to help? Leave a feedback!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3265071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link