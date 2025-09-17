Greetings, Monarchs! 👑
Today's Patch Notes focuses on bug fixing! We hope that you are enjoying the game as much as we do!
Full patchnotes
Bug fixes
Fixes an issue where save was impossible during a construction replacing an habitation
Fixes highlighting error when destroying a district containing a civil building
Fixes “Golden parachute” steam achievement did not trigger if player sold more than 10k items at once
Fixes missing district creation button
Please don’t hesitate to report any other issues you might have encountered:
https://link.irregular-shapes.com/BugReport
Changed files in this update