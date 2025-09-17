-added unlock state to chest hover preview
-new icons for Battle Coins, Pumpkins and Beach Balls
-tweaked game contrast and colors a bit (experimental)
-improved image sharpening a bit
-fixed allied / axis tank not have the same armour values
Version 0.1.3.190 - Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update