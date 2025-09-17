 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20015366 Edited 17 September 2025 – 12:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-added unlock state to chest hover preview
-new icons for Battle Coins, Pumpkins and Beach Balls

-tweaked game contrast and colors a bit (experimental)
-improved image sharpening a bit

-fixed allied / axis tank not have the same armour values

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link