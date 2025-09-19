Youkoso!
Another update today for you that ensures cross-play parity along with these fixes for PC:
FIXED
- Fixed no input registering on the gamepad after the season change window if a dialogue is kept open past 1 AM.
- Fixed no input registering in dialogues when “no tool” warning appears.
For higher visibility these are the console changes:
CHANGED
- Updated the session code generation flow.
FIXED
- Fixed instances in which cross-play was still possible with the cross-play option being turned off.
- Fixed an issue that caused a mismatch of save times, resulting in the game not properly saving progress (wrong spawns, inventory loss, quest progress).
PS: We have opened up a Feature Upvote Board!
You can use this for all platforms! Share your feedback, suggestions and possible bugs there, but don't forget to tag with the right platform. Best thing is: You don't need an account, no real email and no real name. (Of course you can also keep using Steam and Discord, if you don't want to use Feature Upvote.)
