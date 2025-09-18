 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20015305
Update notes via Steam Community

Update details ver2.0.12

The following new features, game adjustments, and bug fixes have been added.

- Fixed an issue in Single Play where the game could not proceed to the next round after finishing the first round.

- Adjusted the game rule display shown when entering a Death Poker room to make it easier for beginners to understand.

- Hand list in Death Poker are now displayed at all times. You can toggle the display on or off using the “Hand List” button on the tablet.

Changed files in this update

