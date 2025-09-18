Update details ver2.0.12

The following new features, game adjustments, and bug fixes have been added.

- Fixed an issue in Single Play where the game could not proceed to the next round after finishing the first round.

- Adjusted the game rule display shown when entering a Death Poker room to make it easier for beginners to understand.

- Hand list in Death Poker are now displayed at all times. You can toggle the display on or off using the “Hand List” button on the tablet.