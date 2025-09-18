 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20015292
Update notes via Steam Community

Hail, Cosmonauts!

Thank you for your support and feedback! See below for details of fixes and improvements in the latest version.

Current Version

v0.13.30.0

🛠 Fixes and Changes

  1. Fixed an issue where the game would crash after the first turn in certain circumstances.

  2. Fixed an issue where destroying a Death pawn with Endless Sacrifice would not trigger Death effects like Commander's Saber, which rely on triggering other pawns' Death effects.

  3. Fixed an issue where trying to log in while offline would crash the game.

  4. Fixed text display issues for card and Relic trait descriptions in some screens.

  5. Fixed an issue where reaching the end of a battle code replay would cause the game to crash in certain circumstances.

  6. Fixed an issue where attacks from pawns with over 100 Might would cause the target to move abnormally.

  7. Fixed crash issues with controllers.

  8. Improved run failure summary logic. You will no longer auto-save after dying and entering the run failure summary screen. You can press Alt+F4 to restart the battle, or press Escape upon dying to return to the main menu and manage your save from there.

  9. Removed the hero card choice from the Golden Idol event. The card cannot be ascended.

  10. Removed frame rate counter in the top-left corner.

We encourage you to carry on reporting issues and submitting feedback so we can continue to make the game even better!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3332601
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3332602
  • Loading history…
