Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant Patch 1.3.5.

Descendants, please reconnect to the game for smoother gameplay.

■ Patch Date

- 09.18.2025 (Thu) 00:10 PDT

■ Platforms

- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5

■ Patch Details

Content Improvements

(1) Trigger Modules

- The performance of the following Trigger Modules has been improved.

Tactical Acceleration

- Adjusted the base cooldown time.

ㄴ 20s → 18s

- Adjusted the Tactical Acceleration cooldown time.

ㄴ 12s → 8s

Storm Bullet

- Improved so that Continuous Damage is affected by the Reactor's Attribute and Arche Power increase stats.

Blazing Zone

- Improved so that Continuous Damage is affected by the Reactor's Attribute and Arche Power increase stats.

(2) Miscellaneous

- Improved to ask for confirmation when overwriting Mutant Cells in Arche Tuning.

ㄴ Changed the "Overwrite Cell" button operation from "Hold" to "Press."

Shop

- Added new products.

Category Sub Category Items Special Bundles Limited Bundles [Lounge] Lounge Casual Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Enzo's Barn-Owl Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Gley's Vampire Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Jayber's Black Owl Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Hailey's Sniper Squad Full-Dress Uniform Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Viessa's Bloody Rose Bundle Themed Skins Regular Skins [Lounge] Lounge Casual Set Lounge Lounge Pose Spacing Out

Bug Fixes

(1) Content

- Fixed an issue where the following Weekly Challenges in the Season Battle Pass Week 6 were either not being completed despite the conditions being met or were being completed without the conditions being met.

ㄴ New Ability

ㄴ Activator Prototype

ㄴ Arche Development

- Fixed an issue where some extermination Missions were not completed even when all the spawned monsters were defeated because they were not added to the number of defeats.

ㄴ We are continuing to monitor this issue as there is still a possibility of it occurring.

(2) Descendants

- Fixed an issue where the Descendant Nell's crosshair position did not match other Descendants.

- Fixed an issue where Serena's "Hymn of Vitality" effect was being displayed repeatedly when using Skills while the "Hymn" Module was equipped.

- Fixed an issue where when rolling with Luna and Ultimate Luna's while using the "Stage Presence" Skill would not register as a failure.

- Fixed an issue where Luna and Ultimate Luna's Note judgments were sometimes registering as failures.

- Fixed an issue where Ultimate Luna could not mount vehicles while the "Noise Surge" Module was equipped with a Unique Weapon equipped.

- Fixed an issue where Ultimate Luna's Skills were registering as successful when used simultaneously while wearing the "Battlefield Artist" Module.

- Fixed an issue where "Fever Time!" could be unintentionally maintained under certain conditions while Ultimate Luna's "Battlefield Concert" Module was equipped.

ㄴ As this issue affected the Leaderboard, a Leaderboard reset will occur on 09.18.2025 (Thu) 22:00 PDT.

ㆍ We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these issues, and as compensation, all Descendants will receive a "Crystallization Catalyst."

ㆍ Mail expires on 10.08.2025 (Wed) 23:59 PDT. Please make sure to claim your rewards before expiration.

Mail Distribution Date Compensation Details 09.19.2025 (Fri) 00:00 - 10.01.2025 (Wed) 23:59 PDT 1 Crystallization Catalyst

(3) UI & UX

- Fixed an issue where in-development items were visible in the Weapon classification filter in the Inventory.

- Fixed an issue where sorting options were being reset when moving between the Reactor and External Components Inventories.

- Fixed an issue where item acquisition animations were not displaying differently based on acquisition history.

- Fixed an issue where monster HP bars were sometimes not visible.

- Fixed an issue where the Leaderboard control buttons were overlapping on the Intercept Battle entry screen and Intercept Battle results screen.

- Fixed an issue where no guidance pop-up appeared when attempting to claim lost items with a full Trigger Module Inventory.

(4) Miscellaneous

- Fixed an issue where the maximum reduction value of the Attribute Resistance reduction effect was not being correctly applied

to the Mutant Cell items: Arche Chain Catalyst, Fire Chain Catalyst, Chill Chain Catalyst, Toxin Chain Catalyst, and Electric Chain Catalyst.

- Fixed an issue where the additional reduction of All Attribute Resistance per stack when stacking the "Enhanced Focus Round" effect was not being correctly applied in the Inversion Reinforcement Attribute category.

Thank you.