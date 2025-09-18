Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hey, Netherholics!

After NINE F*CKING YEARS, including:

A Kickstarter campaign (yaay!);

A 3 to 6 dev team (yaay!);

Half game deleted due to a backend error (not yay);

A pandemic;

Several delays due to mental health, publisher negotiations or just having to pay rent with other jobs;

Silksong release lmao;

A last-minute delay on Steam;

The day has come: NETHERWORLD IS OUT TODAY ON STEAM!

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA:

It’s been a long ride, and we're not gonna lie: we’re happy, completely exhausted, and also nervous because we don’t know if you’re gonna like this sh*t.

One thing is clear, tho: we put all of our time, love and passion into it.

So if you enjoyed NetherWorld, please leave a review!

It will help us to be seen more on Steam and, who knows, maybe we can finally make games for a living(?).

Other stuff you probably wanna know :

Yes, you can play it NOW!

Yes, the game is playable on Steam Deck.

No, unfortunately Mac and Linux versions are not available on release :( But we’re doing our best to include them in the next updates!

If you find a bug , please contact us at info@netherworldgame.com OR join our Discord Community here (channel #bug-reports)

Did we say we have a Discord Community to share fanarts, screenshots, jokes, chat with the devs or report bugs so we can fix them quickly? JOIN OUR DISCORD COMMUNITY!

Wanna get physical? Order your Nintendo Switch physical edition here!

Thanks so much for your patience, and see you at the bar! ( ¬ᴗ¬)

Hungry Pixel team