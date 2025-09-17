 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20014875 Edited 17 September 2025 – 12:19:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new ending has been added — the True Ending, revealed by speaking the truth.
To unlock it, you must either:
– Play the game in Latin and choose the correct options in the “Speak the Truth” branch (the gods only speak Latin, and to answer in their tongue, you must know it),
– Or collect two separate Truths during the playthrough, which will unlock the correct answers.

It is now also possible to finish the game without playing a single chess match. To do so, you must discover how to awaken the Creature in the opening scene and learn what must be done to receive the True answers from the very start (hint: the Creature wishes to hear the truth, and divine wisdom lies hidden in the gods’ sayings).

Additionally, minor bugs related to the game’s overall structure have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3582641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link