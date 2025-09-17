A new ending has been added — the True Ending, revealed by speaking the truth.

To unlock it, you must either:

– Play the game in Latin and choose the correct options in the “Speak the Truth” branch (the gods only speak Latin, and to answer in their tongue, you must know it),

– Or collect two separate Truths during the playthrough, which will unlock the correct answers.



It is now also possible to finish the game without playing a single chess match. To do so, you must discover how to awaken the Creature in the opening scene and learn what must be done to receive the True answers from the very start (hint: the Creature wishes to hear the truth, and divine wisdom lies hidden in the gods’ sayings).



Additionally, minor bugs related to the game’s overall structure have been fixed.