17 September 2025 Build 20014858
Update notes via Steam Community
2025年9月17日第一次更新补丁
优化内容：
1、优化了存档逻辑，避免游戏闪退等情况下存档丢失的问题
2、优化了存档逻辑，避免出现偶发的npc消失的问题
3、优化了不周古墓的地形结构，增加了过完剧情以后直接回到洞口的传送点
4、优化了支线任务中对话选择影响好感度选项的提示
修复bug：
1、修复了偶发的血阵完成以后，救下了熊吉的情况，熊吉还是出线在禾兴城中的bug
2、修复了偶发的连战时，无法进入第二场战斗的bug
3、修复了“万珍阁”任务中途，钱府状态不对的问题

