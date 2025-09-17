The V1.0.16 update introduces 4 new cultivable crops to the game, along with new resources and enhancement cards.

What’s New?

New crops & resources: Tomato, Bell Pepper, Eggplant, and Pumpkin have been added as new resources and crops.

New enhancement cards: A total of 48 new enhancement cards related to the newly added crops and resources have been introduced.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where hunted deer lying on the ground could sometimes fall below the terrain after loading a saved game. Hunters will no longer get stuck in an infinite loop after loading.

Fixed a bug where the Winter Cloak production speed card could not be applied to its corresponding building.

Fixed an issue where transferring animals from one Livestock Farm to another empty one would still show the destination farm as empty, preventing workers from functioning properly.

Fixed a bug where arrows could not be stocked beyond 30 units in the Weapon Workshop.

See you in the next update!