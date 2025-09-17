 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20014852 Edited 17 September 2025 – 12:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The V1.0.16 update introduces 4 new cultivable crops to the game, along with new resources and enhancement cards.

What’s New?

  • New crops & resources: Tomato, Bell Pepper, Eggplant, and Pumpkin have been added as new resources and crops.

  • New enhancement cards: A total of 48 new enhancement cards related to the newly added crops and resources have been introduced.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where hunted deer lying on the ground could sometimes fall below the terrain after loading a saved game. Hunters will no longer get stuck in an infinite loop after loading.

  • Fixed a bug where the Winter Cloak production speed card could not be applied to its corresponding building.

  • Fixed an issue where transferring animals from one Livestock Farm to another empty one would still show the destination farm as empty, preventing workers from functioning properly.

  • Fixed a bug where arrows could not be stocked beyond 30 units in the Weapon Workshop.

See you in the next update!

Changed files in this update

