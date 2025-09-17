The official version and the beta version of this update are the same





Fix the issue where the theme icons are not applied after restarting other software when using themes

Fix the issue where the icon resets to default when only changing the icon title in the dock

Fix the inability to save the icon position after renaming in the dock in all previous versions

Fix the misalignment of icons after merging icons into folders that are not on the first page in the dock from the previous version

Fix the animation rendering error for dock folder icons not on the first page in the previous version

Fix the position confusion after dragging and dropping icons in the dock from the previous version

Fix the misalignment of the first display animation for the dock when there are more than 5 windows in all previous versions

Fix the misalignment when switching between left and right sides of the dock in the previous version

win11 24H2 system does not show WiFi, you need to turn on the geolocation of the system



If using MSI afterburner will cause irregular freezing or crashing issues, you can set it in MSI afterburner, add dock_64.exe, then select dock_64.exe, and finally select "None" on the right side.



If you have some problems with the game stuttering or unable to enter the game, you can go to the game icon in the dock - right-click menu - options - no longer show this program to minimize the animation, and then in the preferences - window animation, window display and hide animations all add the exclusions of the game, and finally restart mydockfinder



All the function buttons in Dock and Finder have corresponding functions in the middle button of the basic mouse wheel, dock icons, window previews, stage scheduling window lists, myfinder buttons, scrolling up and down and clicking on the scroll wheel



After turning on the multi-screen display dock at the same time, you can't drag the icon, because you are afraid that the icon configuration will be out of order

