The official version and the beta version of this update are the same
Changelog =
Fix the crash and display order confusion caused by dock folder sorting
Optimize launcher rendering from the previous version
Fix the misalignment when switching between left and right sides of the dock in the previous version
Fix the misalignment of the first display animation for the dock when there are more than 5 windows in all previous versions
Fix the position confusion after dragging and dropping icons in the dock from the previous version
Fix the animation rendering error for dock folder icons not on the first page in the previous version
Fix the misalignment of icons after merging icons into folders that are not on the first page in the dock from the previous version
Fix the inability to save the icon position after renaming in the dock in all previous versions
Fix the issue where the icon resets to default when only changing the icon title in the dock
Fix the issue where the theme icons are not applied after restarting other software when using themes
Recompile the temperature detection program to 64-bit to prevent the Windows Security Center from reporting a virus.
supplement
win11 24H2 system does not show WiFi, you need to turn on the geolocation of the system
If using MSI afterburner will cause irregular freezing or crashing issues, you can set it in MSI afterburner, add dock_64.exe, then select dock_64.exe, and finally select "None" on the right side.
If you have some problems with the game stuttering or unable to enter the game, you can go to the game icon in the dock - right-click menu - options - no longer show this program to minimize the animation, and then in the preferences - window animation, window display and hide animations all add the exclusions of the game, and finally restart mydockfinder
All the function buttons in Dock and Finder have corresponding functions in the middle button of the basic mouse wheel, dock icons, window previews, stage scheduling window lists, myfinder buttons, scrolling up and down and clicking on the scroll wheel
After turning on the multi-screen display dock at the same time, you can't drag the icon, because you are afraid that the icon configuration will be out of order
Version 2.0 takes a while, and I want to make a super stable version before version 2.0, because as soon as there are new features, there will be new bugs, and all new features will be released when there are almost no bug fixes.
Known issues
Dock icon masks cannot follow global color changes after advanced editing
Occasionally, the dock does not activate the window, and it is currently being investigated
Additional instructions
myfinder volume menu added the function of switching sound effects spatial sound effects,At present, this function is not due to the fact that there is no example on the network, even if it is AI,So every time this function is run, the sound will be stuck when it is displayed for the first time,The reason is that the background will switch all the spatial sound effects once to detect whether which sound effects are installed
If the Win10 system to open this feature after the crash you can open the program installation directory config.ini file, search for "dockicoImmersion=1", delete this line of text to save and restart the computer can be!
Win10 2004 before some systems may have a crash after opening the dock icon reflection, and even the task manager can not end the process, you can open the config.ini file in the program installation directory, search for "enable_iconreflection=1", delete this line of text and save it after restarting the computer
Once the Trash is deleted, it can be re-added in the Add System icon
The window display animation is not perfect at present, if there are many problems, you can close or add exclusions to individual programs, it is known that the window will occasionally disappear after the window animation is displayed, and the window needs to be reactivated to display, the UWP program animation will be displayed twice, and some program windows may be clicked invalid after display, such as Task Manager and Notepad
After MyFinder hides the window with its own menu bar, if the program that hides the menu is displayed abnormally or unstable, please unhide the window menu bar
