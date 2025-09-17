 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20014771 Edited 17 September 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve just released an update with the following fix(es):

  • Fixed issues related to status effects that could cause the player to become stuck while enemies continued taking turns.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2412281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link