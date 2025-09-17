 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20014765
Update notes via Steam Community

Three more days!!

Bugfixes

  • Arachnids (mini spiders) SFX now affected by audio slider

  • Fixed a bunch of VFX related issues

  • Fixed issue where the materia gun would show G to drop in tutorial

  • Made repair animation synch properly between players

  • Fixed UI icons for LMG and galaxy map pod

  • Changed the Ready Up hint to not block other VO/subtitles

Design

  • The missile launcher power plug is bigger, reduced its damage by 20%. Each missile cost ammo now

  • Added new jump map visualizers for galaxy map buoys

  • Buddy Bot will aim better with railguns and slightly better with assault cannons


And a bunch of other fixes and optimizations so game works better 🙂


