Three more days!!
Bugfixes
Arachnids (mini spiders) SFX now affected by audio slider
Fixed a bunch of VFX related issues
Fixed issue where the materia gun would show G to drop in tutorial
Made repair animation synch properly between players
Fixed UI icons for LMG and galaxy map pod
Changed the Ready Up hint to not block other VO/subtitles
Design
The missile launcher power plug is bigger, reduced its damage by 20%. Each missile cost ammo now
Added new jump map visualizers for galaxy map buoys
Buddy Bot will aim better with railguns and slightly better with assault cannons
And a bunch of other fixes and optimizations so game works better 🙂
